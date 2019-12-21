The best place to spend the day after Christmas is… at Bairnsdale Speedway

Boxing Day tradition dictates that the best place to be in East Gippsland on the day is at Bairnsdale Speedway and that situation is no different this year with a huge night of action that will include Sprintcar racing, Super Sedan action, Wingless Sprint competition, Locals in their Standard Saloons and Limited Sportsman’s, providing interest for everybody.
The Sprintcar Christmas Dash is headlined by local competitors with Shane Steenholdt whom just took victory recently in Ballarat leading the nominations. Bairnsdale Speedway Club President Mark Laity returns to steer his machine whilst Alistair Bastian, Adam Greenwood, Adam Cullinger, David McKay, Dillon Seily and David Dennison are others amongst the entries that are likely to be in the mix for podium spots at the end of the night.
Steenholdt will be challenged through the night and Bastian whom led the recent race at Ballarat is keen to get a victory on the board. Sprintcars will fly around the Bairnsdale racetrack at speeds reaching near 200kms per hour at the entry points to turn three and one. They are a sight to see live.
Super Sedan action will be highlighted by two of Australia’s greatest ever class competitors in the entry list, Mick Nicola Snr and Lucas Roberts. Nicola Senior with national scene success and Roberts with multiple Victorian title success will be challenged by Mick Nicola Jnr and Jamie Collins, drivers whom have both won feature races this season. These machines hike up on three wheels as they roar through the turns and gains a lot of fan attention.
The Logue family from Morwell lead a great list of nominations for the Wingless Sprints with legend Peter and his son’s Wayne and Daryl ready for the tough task ahead against a stellar line-up that includes Todd Hobson from Clyde, Travis Bergmeier, Thomas McDonald and Travis Evans of Bunyip.
There is every chance a Logue family member could win; however, Hobson is the in great form this season already. Throw in a couple of visiting South Australian’s Normie and Norm Moore, it is not certain who will be the winner and that is just the way fan’s like it.
A Standard Saloon mini feature is another great event on the card and Josh Thomas whom won the first event of the Bairnsdale season returns with Gordon Russell who finished runner up in the line-up also. Patrick Farry, Steven Danks, Scott Roberts, Mick Coomer and Kane Gibson are just some of the strong runners in the field. Coomer was recently leading the feature event at Drouin and finished on the podium, whilst Farry, Danks and Gibson are a few of the younger Gippsland racers figuring at the front of the field often.
Race day enquiries only please contact this number 0458 617 910
Action begins at 5.30pm with public entry open from 1pm.
Cost of entry to the race meeting is $20 for adults, Aged Pensioners $15, Children 8yrs to 16 are $8 and all those under the age of 12 are free.
