Tennant and Burke lead Energy Corse assault!

Energy Corse Australia took a large and talented team of sixteen drivers to the Warwick Kart Club to the Queensland Kart Championship. Team manager Cian Fothergill had former national champion Ky Burke and former state champion Kurtis Tennant leading the sixteen-driver team across the six classes. With the rain consistent across the weekend, the team was in for a tough and wet weekend of racing.

Kurtis Tennant and Ty O’Neill were first up for the team in the KA3 Senior category. Tennant set the tone in qualifying putting himself inside the top ten in position nine with O’Neil inside the top twenty in position nineteen. Tennant moved forward in the opening heats with a third in heat one, seventh in heat two and stormed to victory in heat three! O’Neill moved forward as high as position twelve in the second heat but a DNF in the third heat hurting his chances. Tennant was able to hit the front early in the final and never looked back taking victory and making himself the new Queensland Kart Champion! O’Neill was able to push on the edge of the top ten and came home in a respectful position twelve overall.

Ky Burke, Harry Bresnehan and Mitchell Conroy were the triple driver attack in the KA4 Junior category. Burke set the tone in qualifying landing in the top ten in seventh spot, with Bresnehan and Conroy in position twenty and twenty-five overall. Burke consolidated his qualifying with an eighth in heat one but move up to second in heat two and third in heat three. Bresnehan and Conroy moved their way forward across the heats, with Bresnehan as high as fourteenth and Conroy as high as position twenty in the near forty kart field. Burke put in a superb final and was right in the battle for victory across the race. Ky was able to cross the line in second position overall, with Bresnehan inside the top fifteen in position fourteen. Conroy came home in position twenty-eight overall inside the top thirty overall.

Cadet 9 had a four-driver attack in Jack Larsen, Chelsea Flack, April Flack and Paige Flack all ready to hit the track and race hard. Larsen led the charge in qualifying in position eight, with Chelsea Flack in position sixteen, April Flack in position twenty-three and Paige Flack in position twenty-nine. Larsen led the charge in the heats, moving into the top five across the heats. All three of the Flack drivers raced hard and worked their way into the top twenty across the heats. Larsen was able to race well across the long final and come home inside the top five in position five overall. Chelsea Flack was the best of the rest inside the top twenty in position eighteen overall. April Flack and Paige Flack were just outside the top twenty in position twenty-two and twenty-four overall.

Tom Dare was the single driver attack in the TAG 125 Light class. Dare put himself in position twenty-nine in qualifying in the near forty kart quality field. Tom had a DNF result in heat one but bounced back to be inside the top twenty by the conclusion of the third and final heat. Dare had unfortunate incident on the opening lap of the final taking him out of contention. Tom will be back at the next meeting looking to bounce back!

Cadet 12 was another class that had a triple driver attack in Tyson Mcgill, Lana Flack and Hayden Mcgill. Tyson Mcgill was able to qualify on the front row of the grid in position two, with Flack inside the top ten in eighth and Hayden Mcgill in position thirty. Tyson Mcgill ran in second place in all three heats, with Flack moving as high as position eight and Hayden Mcgill in position fourteen in the opening heat. Tyson Mcgill was right in the battle for the podium spots in the final and was racing hard for Energy Corse team. Tyson crossed the line in position five overall, with Lana Flack not far behind in position eight overall inside the top ten. Hayden Mcgill got shuffled back in the final and crossed the line in position twenty-eight overall after showing good pace.

KA3 Junior was the final class for the Energy Corse Australia with Ky Burke back out on circuit with Nicolas Stati and Jake Czislowski. Burke qualified just outside the top ten in position eleven with Stati inside the fifteen in fourteenv and Czislowski in position thirty-one. Burke had a brilliant three heats moving to third in heat one, fifth in heat two and a victory in heat three. Stati had a strong second place in heat one, with Czislowski moving into the top ten in the final heat. Burke put in another stellar performance, challenging for victory and coming home on the podium in second spot! Stati had a race that didn’t quite go his way, dropping down to position fifteen overall. Czislowski had an unfortunate DNF after charging forward across the heats.

Team manager Cian Fothergill spoke post weekend on the team’s results. ““It was great to have on board fellow Energy drivers from all over Australia. Tasmania, Perth and far North Queensland to name a few. It was challenging all weekend with weather conditions, however the team adapted in all conditions, wet, dirt and dry. Hitting top five finishes and wins throughout the heats and finals. The entire team are continuing to grow stronger together with each event. Energy has a great vibe and the results are starting to come consistently. Queensland Champs! Huge shout out to the entire team and also Dylan McLellan from DJM Race Engineering for supporting the team over the weekend. Time for the clean-up and we head to the Northern Territory for their state Championships this weekend”. Energy Corse Australia will be back on track this weekend at the Northern Territory State Championships!