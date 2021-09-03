TCR Australia Facebook to host live TCR Europe action

This weekend, TCR Europe travels to the Nurburgring where it kicks off a frantic five-week conclusion to its season.

Practice, qualifying and the two races will be livestreamed through the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Facebook page as the fight for the title is closely fought between Cupra’s Mikel Azcona and Honda rookie Franco Girolami, younger brother to factory driver Nestor.

Practice action begins at 6:50pm (all times are at AEST) tonight followed by another session at 1:00am. Tomorrow qualifying is scheduled for 6:10pm followed by the opening event at 12:55am.

Sunday’s final race starts at 8:50pm.

In TCR Europe, drivers are required to drop their weakest two race results and this plays to the advantage of Azcona having missed the Zandvoort round earlier in the season due to ETCR commitments.

Girolami is currently standing to lose 25-points due to his consistency, while third placed Mehdi Bennani is set to lose seven in the lead Sebastien Loeb Racing Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

Represented on the grid are Hyundai, Honda, Cupra, Peugeot and Audi at what is could be a title defining event.

Don’t miss any of the action on the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Facebook page.

Practice 1 6:50pm Friday September 3

Practice 2 1:00am Saturday September 4

Qualifying 6:10pm Saturday September 4

Race 1 12:55am Sunday September 5

Race 2 8:50pm Sunday September 5

The next rounds of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series will be held at The Bend Motorsport Park on October 15-17.