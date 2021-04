All systems are go at Nyora Raceway for this Saturday night when for the third time Sports Sedan racers converge on the Nyora reserve to compete for the Victorian Sports Sedan title supported by ‘DTR’ Heavy Vehicle Repairs’. After Covid and weather has halted attempts previously, this weekend experts predict no interference from anything other than a couple of seagulls trying to pick up a few dropped hot chips.

As an extra race meeting put together by the Nyora club committee, some new support classes on race night had to be sourced. With the ‘Miles Mechanical’ supported Miles Cup still the big race for the Standard Saloons supporting the title event, Nyora have scheduled Junior Standard Saloons, Ladies Standard Saloons in a final hit out before the Victorian title the following Saturday night at Nyora on May the 8th and new to Nyora the stand alone Junior 1200cc Sedans.

The Victorian Sports Sedan title includes the defending champion Jamie Paull of the Nyora club, David Donegan the current number three driver is also in for a steer of his popular Holden eight-cylinder powered Ford Cortina. South East Melbourne’s Damien Miller a two-time Sports Sedan champion will fire up his LS Chevrolet powered Commodore and several other competitors to keep an eye on include Dale Morrison, Warrick Taylor, Shane Kruger, Ricky Cornwall, Lee Beach, Rhys Collins, Shane O’Brien, and Matt Nelson.

In the ‘Miles Mechanical’ supported Standard Saloon feature event named the Miles Cup, the best line-up for a few seasons yet has nominated. Daniel Stewart this seasons Victoria three driver leads, Wayne Sheerman, Brad Hill, Rhys Lansdown, Shane Stewart our state number one driver, Mark Miles, Scott Whittle a mere seven times former Victorian champion, Craig Templeton, Kacey Ingram, Hanna Domburg, Matt Domburg, Josh Kokshoorn, Matt Leek, Tracey Ingram and more into the race to honour local South Gippsland and Casey Shire family, the Miles.

Trish Dike leads the Ladies Standard Saloon nominations as she has one last hit out before she attempts to win the state title the following week for the third time in succession. She will have competition from Courtney Meakins who has shown pace this year in particular and recent winner Bec Glassborow along with club stalwart Allan Ardley and Sarah Price who has plenty of laps under her belt this season and is ready to fire.

The new class is a return to an old class when the now Victorian Speedway Council aligned 1200cc Junior Sedans compete. The class allows only up to 1200cc powered race cars to compete against each other providing opportunity for more competitive racing as opposed to other opportunities for the racers to compete. So far Arthur Hutchinson, Bryce Leek and Sam Cherry from this weeks nominated entrants have proved consistent in achieving podium results, whilst Nathan Miles has proven his ability in other forms of Junior Sedan racing this season and Riley Taylor in the past couple of weeks has found a new gear and is putting the pressure on at the front.

Rounding out the nights racing is the Junior Standard Saloons with Nyora’s Victorian Champion Damon Ingram competing against a tough local field of race drivers. Harry and Owen Cecil, Maddison Miles and Matt Shankland are just some of the drivers from Nyora in the list to keep an eye on whilst Blake Smith from Latrobe Valley is another driver to keep a close watch on.

All the action on Saturday starts at 4pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around Midday for entry will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Pensioners are $10, Family ticket of 2 adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $50.

NOMINATIONS

DTR HEAVY VEHICLE REPAIRER VSC SPORTS SEDANS VICTORIAN TITLE

Jamie Paull – Victoria 1

Wayne Alberni – Drouin 4

Bailey Perkins – Nyora 4

Dale Morrison – Alexandra 6 (Alex)

Damien Miller – Alexandra 6 (Ax)

Andre Meunier – Rosedale 6

Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9

Jaidyn Dredge – Bendigo 13

Ricky Cornwall – Alexandra 15

Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16

Matt Nelson – Nagambie 19

Warrick Taylor – Nyora 22

Simon Bent – Nyora 24

Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25

Rhys Collins – Mount Beauty 27

Chris Aarts – Nyora 29 (NY)

Matthew Reddecliffe – Nyora 29 (Prefix N)

Mathew Sgroi – Nagambie 29

Shane Kruger – Alexandra 44

Gavin Dorain – Rosedale 49

Shane O’Brien – Nagambie 54

Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63

Matt Brooks – Wangaratta 65

Jackson Barneveld – Alexandra 68

Josh Beattie – Goulburn Valley 72

Justin McKeegan – Ballarat 72

Broderick Stray – Rosedale 72

Dave Donegan – Alexandra 75

Lee Beach – Alexandra 88

Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89

Jacob Blencowe – Drouin 90

Harry Orme – Alexandra 99

MILES CUP FOR STANDARD SALOONS

Shane Stewart – Victoria 1

Daniel Stewart – Victoria 3

Andrew Miles – Nyora 4

Josh Kokshoorn – Bairnsdale 5

Aaron Price – Nyora 7

Mitch Blencowe – Drouin 10

Mark Miles – Nyora 12

Matt Domburg = Portland 14

Chris Miles – Nyora 18

Scott Angus – Nyora 19

Matt Leek – Nyora 19

Nick Hill – Nyora 21

Craig Templeton – Redline 27

Matt Saunders – Nyora 28

Scott Whittle – Nyora 29

Kane Gibson – Rosedale 31

Kacey Ingram – Nyora 43

Stephen Douglas – Nyora 44

Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 47

Steven Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47

Hanna Domburg – Portland 51

Wayne Sheerman – Alexandra 69

Tracey Ingram – Nyora 76

Brodie Ardley – Nyora 84

Anthony Sgroi – Nyora 88

Tim McKenzie – Bairnsdale 92

Ash Dean – Nyora 95

Luke King – Nyora 96

Bobby Devine – Rosedale 97

VSC 1200CC JUNIOR SEDANS

Braiden Webster – Alexandra 5

Sam Cherry – Alexandra 14

Ella Sheedy – Nyora 21

Riley Taylor – Nyora 25

Bryce Leek – Nyora 29

Jemma Woods – Daylesford 45

Nathan Miles – Nyora 57

Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

VSC LADIES’ STANDARD SALOONS

Trish Dike – Victoria 1

Sarah Price – Nyora 7

Zoe Young – Nyora 12

Bec Glassborow – Nyora 16

Imogene Drennan – Nyora 20

Hayley Hutchins – Nyora 23

Nicole Allman – Drouin 41

Allana Ardley – Nyora 66

Courtney Meakins – Alexandra 67

Jodie Donelly – Bairnsdale 92

VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS

Damon Ingram – Victoria 1

Harry Cecil – Victoria 3

Blake Smith – Moe 10

Kane Smith – Moe 11

Jack Braz – Bairnsdale 11

Maddison Miles – Nyora 18

Owen Cecil – Nyora 30

Matt Shankland – Nyora 28

Jake Shankland – Nyora 46

Chase Ingram – Nyora 67

Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

Ends Release.