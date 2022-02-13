TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team clinches historic one-two finish

The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team celebrated its greatest success to date with an historic one-two victory at the Mexico City E-Prix. Starting from pole position on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in the No. 94 Porsche 99X Electric, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) clinched the first victory for Porsche in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. His teammate André Lotterer (GER) finished second in the No. 36 car, making the perfect triumph for the Stuttgart sports car manufacturer at round three of this season’s Formula E.

By clinching the top two podium positions in Mexico, the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team progresses up the team rankings to third place. In the drivers’ standings, Pascal Wehrlein sits third, tied for points with André Lotterer in fourth.

Race 3 Overview

Securing the first pole position of the season for Porsche, Pascal Wehrlein cemented his intention in qualifying. After holding an early lead in the race on the 2.606-kilometre circuit, which includes the unique atmosphere of the famous Foto Sol baseball stadium, Wehrlein was running in third place by the halfway mark. Starting the race from the third grid spot, his teammate André Lotterer followed behind in fourth place. The gap between the leading pack was tight. However, in the final phase, the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team’s perfect race strategy and optimal energy management yielded dividends. Wehrlein moved up to second place and promptly snatched the lead – with Lotterer directly behind him. Ultimately, the two Porsche 99X Electric race cars crossed the finish line almost ten seconds ahead of their closest pursuers.

Comments on the Mexico City E-Prix, Race 3

Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board, Research and Development, Porsche AG: “With this victory, Porsche’s Formula E project has achieved its first all-time high. We’ve all worked towards this historic moment and we’ve invested an incredible amount of work and effort. After coming very close several times in the past, today we reaped the rewards for this. Congratulations to the whole team – at the racetrack and also in Weissach.“

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport: “We’ve waited a long time for this day. The fact that we achieved this phenomenal success at round three of the new season makes it particularly valuable with an eye on the world championship title. Congratulations to Pascal Wehrlein, André Lotterer and the squad on their great triumph. I’m proud of every single team member and of all the employees back at Weissach. Everyone worked hard for this victory and they never lost faith in our project. I’d also like to thank our sponsors and fans for the support they’ve given us since we entered Formula E.”

Florian Modlinger, Director Factory Motorsport Formula E: “It’s a banner day for Porsche. The team was again very focussed and in conjunction with the drivers at the racetrack, successfully implemented the excellent prep work done in Weissach. The weekend ran perfectly – from the first free practice with André’s fastest time to Pascal’s pole-setting performance in qualifying through to this commanding one-two achievement in the race. The drivers did a flawless job and delivered the performance that we expect from them. Even when they initially lost positions, the team remained calm. In the closing phase, they were able to utilise the energy advantage they’d gained to work their way up the order again and clinch this one-two result by a big margin. I would also like to sincerely thank Amiel Lindesay, who did all the prep work and built the team from the very start of the Formula E project.”

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche works driver (#94): “I‘ve come close to winning twice in Mexico in the past so I’m delighted that it worked this time. The team had a great plan, although at first I wasn’t entirely sure it would work. After last season, we were under pressure, of course. But we never lost hope, we knew we had a good package and that if everything came together perfectly in one weekend, we would win. That happened today. I hope this victory gives the team new confidence. If we can carry this momentum to the next races, then hopefully things will be a little easier for us from now on.”

André Lotterer, Porsche works driver (#36): “This is a great result for the team. Everyone has invested a lot of hard work. Last season with its ups and downs was not easy for us, but now everything has worked out. Both cars ran well from the first practice session. With this one-two result, we showed that we’re serious contenders for the world championship title.”

Next up

The next doubleheader event for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team is on 9th and 10th April with the Rome E-Prix, the 4th and 5th round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Porsche in Formula E

In 2021/2022, the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team contests its third Formula E season with the Porsche 99X Electric – and clinched an historic one-two result in Mexico on 12 February 2022. At the debut race in November 2019, André Lotterer scored a commendable second place at the season-opening race in Diriyah – a dream start and proof that with the Porsche 99X Electric, Porsche had a competitive vehicle right from the outset. Last season, Pascal Wehrlein claimed pole position in Mexico City. Two podium results followed with Wehrlein finishing third in Rome and Lotterer securing second in Valencia. Formula E is the world’s first fully-electric racing series and, as an accelerator for innovative and sustainable mobility technologies, it has brought thrilling motorsport to people living in major cities since 2014. With the all-electric Taycan, Porsche supplies the safety car this season, underlining the importance of Formula E for Porsche Motorsport.