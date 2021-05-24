TAG Heuer expands partnership with both Porsche one-make series in Australia

Porsche Cars Australia (PCA) is pleased announce that Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer has increased its partnership with the German car brand in Australia, expanding its motorsport involvement across both the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge series in 2021.

Together with TAG Heuer’s global partnership with Porsche, Porsche Motorsport and the Porsche Formula E team, domestically the brand will be the Official Watch and Naming Rights partner for the Fastest Lap Champions in both Australian one-make series.

In return, TAG Heuer brand will be featured on the Fastest Lap graphic displayed during the qualifying sessions at seven premier Carrera Cup Australia rounds in 2021. At each of these rounds, the TAG Heuer Pole Position Award will also be presented to camera for the fastest qualifying driver in both the Mobil Pro and Morris Finance Pro-Am classes.

Together with post produced telecast coverage, photo calls and media releases, the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap Award will be presented at both the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Awards nights at the end of year.

The TAG Heuer brand also be included on both the carreracup.com.au and porschesprintchallenge.com.au websites as well as related content on the Porsche Motorsport Australia (@PorscheMortsportAU) social media channels. Porsche Cars Australia will also provide a bespoke driving experience for ten TAG Heuer customers at a tailored Porsche Drive the Range event.

Quotes:

PCA Head of Motorsport, Troy Bundy: “This relationship between TAG Heuer and Porsche connects two of the world’s most premium brands and extends across all areas of our business in Australia and abroad. To see that partnership enriched further at a local motorsport level allows not only Porsche, but TAG Heuer to continue their strong heritage in motor racing and both our one-make series in Australia.”

TAG Heuer, General Manager Australia & New Zealand, Van Mulryan: “We are honoured to strengthen our partnership both globally and locally with Porsche, the alliance which further reinforces our passion and commitment to motor racing. Both brands share an uncompromising commitment to quality and technology, we are excited for what the future holds and look forward to seeing what we will achieve together from this dynamic partnership.'”