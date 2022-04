T Mac wins Stony Point 500, Daniel Stewart wins Golden Helmet in Darlington opener

The season opener at Mid-Western Speedway in Darlington was a tight run and exciting race day with the hard-working volunteers and officials successfully providing an enjoyable day of entertainment with the annual Wingless Sprint Stony Point 500 won by Thomas McDonald and the Standard Saloon Golden Helmet won by Daniel Stewart.

The Wingless Sprints raced the night prior at Simpson Speedway and some competitors doubled up and raced the Sunday with McDonald from the South Eastern side of Victorian made his trip worthwhile with his big win. Four heat race qualifiers were held with Thomas McDonald starting third in heat one hitting the lead on first lap and going on to win from Will Scott and Brayden McKay. Jake Dooley led every lap in the second heat to win from Brittany Kuypers and Aron Lawrence by a massive eleven seconds.

Will Green led every lap in the third qualifier and was able to hold of Ricky Bailey by just .673 of a second at the finish line with McDonald third. Lawrence then won the final qualifying heat race ahead of Kelvin Johnson and Michael Loxton.

McDonald and Lawrence began the final at front of the field with Scott, Green, Kuypers and Bailey the top six starters. Green was the first of the fancied runners to exit the race on lap four and Kuypers followed the very next lap. On lap seven Scott also parked his car infield as McDonald continued to lead Lawrence, Bailey, Brayden McKay, and Aaron Kennett. McKay moved to third on lap nineteen and the chequered flag unfurled at the end of alp twenty with McDonald the winner by .160 of a second from Lawrence, McKay, Bailey, and Kennett.

In the Golden Helmet now held for Standard Saloon competition Daniel Stewart from Morwell won the first heat of the day leading all the way to head off Matt Leek and Nathan Hutchins. Tim Hutchinson waited until the last lap before he passed one of our valued Mortlake Speedway Club sponsors Rick Stowe to win the second heat by just .420 of a second. Stowe finished second in front of Greg Hutchins. Stewart won the third heat after assuming the lead on lap three from Leek. Stewart won from Nathan Hutchins and Leek in third.

Leaving it to the last lap once again, Hutchinson won the fourth heat this time in front of Joel McInnes from the local Colac Speedway Club. Dean Pedersen finished in third. Stewart made it three from three wins when he won his final qualifier from Leek and Nathan Hutchins. Stowe finally got that win he was chasing when he took the win in the final qualifier in front of Pedersen and Hutchinson.

In the feature event Stewart and Hutchinson lined up on the front row with Pedersen, Leek, Patrick Walsh, and Stowe in the top six with both the Hutchins not starting. Stewart assumed the lead at the drop of the green flag with Stowe getting a terrific start moving into second on lap two before Hutchinson came by for the second spot soon after. After ten laps Stewart, Hutchinson, Stowe, Steven Dadswell and Pedersen were the top five. Ten laps later at the chequered flag, Stewart took a terrific win by over four seconds from Hutchinson, Walsh, Dadswell and McInnes.

After winning all three heat race qualifiers, Arthur Hutchinson won the Junior 1200cc category by over six seconds. Hutchinson defeated Bryce Leek, Riley Taylor, Ella Sheedy, and Holly Hutchinson. In Daylesford Modified Sedans Jayden Humphrey was too good for his fellow racers winning from Steven Warlond and Peter Jenner in the final.

Media written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson