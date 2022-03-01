Supersports race car club of Australia Round 1 2022

Ryan Godfrey appeared on Speedcafe recently showing off his brand new amazing carbon fibre Wolf Tornado S, announcing plans to race it in the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship and also in the 2022 Australian Prototype Series.

Ryan, whose won his first race in a Supersports car in only his second time behind the wheel in 2020, took his Ready Set Reline Plumbing Wolf Tornado S, which is looked after by Wollongong’s Tagani Motorsport in conjunction with the Wolf factory in Brescia in Italy, to Wakefield Park for Friday practice the day before Round 1 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship on the 26th of February.

During practice, Ryan promptly recorded lap times which would have at or near the front of a Supersports race at the Goulburn circuit.

On race day on Saturday, by the end of Qualifying, Ryan had slotted his Wolf Tornado S on second place on the grid, only 0.1 second slower than experienced Supersports racer, Peter White.

Unfortunately, Ryan’s first race in his Ready Set Reline Plumbing Wolf Tornado S didn’t go quite to plan, with problems appearing early in the race, resulting in an early visit to the pit lane.

Ryan’s Tagani Motorsport Engineers were communicating with the Wolf factory in Brescia from the Wakefield Park pit lane garages during the race day, but it was decided to park the Wolf Tornado S for the remainder of the day.

Despite the setback on the Wolf’s first day of racing, Ryan has shown that he has a car clearly has all the potential to be fighting at the front of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Championship.

For more information on New South Wales Supersports racing and the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship, contact Darren Barlow on 0439044128, visit Facebook Supersports Racing New South Wales Australia, or visit https://www.supersportsracing.com.au/

Photo – Ryan Godfrey debuted his Wolf Tornado S at Wakefield Park on Saturday with promising results.