Former New South Wales Supersports Champion Returns

Adam Proctor lifted the profile of Supersorts racing in Australia possibly more than anyone through the early 2010’s with his lap record drives and countless wins in his Stohr WF1’s, a brand which he made into the must-have Supersports racing car in Australia.

Adam’s Supersports story started a few years earlier when, In the late 2000’s, Adam made a surprise leap into fast Supersports racing after winning a New South Wales State Championship in Formula Vee, Adam purchasing a Group 6SR (central-seater motorcycle-engine chain-drive) USA-built Lincspeed DSR car. The Lincspeed was similar to the Wests that had been racing in various states around Australia at the time, its attraction being super light weight and a 14000 rpm rev limit. It was like jumping into a Formula One car!

Within one year, Adam had taken the Lincspeed to the top of Supersports racing in New South Wales, which at the time comprised predominantly Radicals, Wests, and clubman cars.

Capitalising on his success, Adam took another huge jump forward and formed AP Racing, and invested in the latest that the USA had to offer in Supersports cars by purchasing a Stohr WF1.

The next few years recorded Adam winning the New South Wales Supersports Championship in 2011 and 2012, and also the Australian Prototype Series in 2013 and 2014, and pushed the speed envelope of Supersports cars more than any Supersports racer before him, with a lap records that included a 1.26 lap of Sydney Motorsport Park, all in a car with 1000cc! (that time is still faster than a Supercar).

During that time, Darren Barlow, currently the reigning Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Champion, but then a regular competitor in the New South Wales Supersports Championship with his West WR1000, jumped ship and joined Adam in an AP Racing Stohr WF1.

Adam and Darren quickly became an almost unbeatable combination in Supersports racing.

Several attempts have been made over the years to entice Adam back behind the wheel of a Supersports car, all with no success. That is, until Round 1 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Superpsports Championship at Wakefield Park on February 28 when he appeared not in a racing suit, but holding a lap top that was connected to Darren’s Stohr WF1.

Adam Proctor has now taken the role as Darren’s Engineer, Darren using every gram of Adam’s considerable Supersports engineering knowledge in his attempt to retain his New South Wales Supersports crown in his own Championship-winning Stohr WF1 in what looks like being the most competitive Supersports year of racing in New South Wales against racers like Alex Kenny in his Regulator Automation Juno CN2015, Stephen Champion in his Champion’s Business Growth Advisors Radical, Nick Kelly in his Roler Radical SR10, and Greg Kenny and Peter Clare and Brad Nielson in their Radical S3R3’s.

Garth Walden Racing will continue to prep Darren’s Stohr WF1, including providing all the track side resources, with Adam confining his input into determining what settings are to be applied to Darren’s Stohr WF1.

Adam’s contribution to Darren Barlow’ efforts seemed to have a positive effect – Darren won one of the three races, and now leads the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship after the first round!

The appearance of a former Supersports Champion of Adam’s pedigree, even at an engineering level, demonstrates that the Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship is becoming a serious place for racing drivers, engineers, and manufacturers.

For more information on New South Wales Supersports racing and the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship, contact Darren Barlow on 0439044128, visit Facebook Supersports Racing New South Wales Australia, or visit https://www.supersportsracing.com.au/

Photo – Supersports legend, Adam Proctor, in his unbeatable carbon bodied Stohr WF1,