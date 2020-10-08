Supercars Pro Eseries: Burton’s back

Jake Burton and the iconic yellow and black Dunlop Racing livery will be back in action for Brad Jones Racing in the 2020 Supercars Pro Eseries.

The 21 year old showed considerable potential in the 2019 Gfinity Eseries Championship with a top five overall finish, a race win in round three at Watkins Glen and nine top five finishes.

Burton returns eager to build on his results, “I am really excited to return in the Dunlop entry for BJR after our first season together,” Burton said.

“Brad and the team gave me a huge opportunity last year and we made a solid effort with a race win, several podiums and fifth in the championship.”

“This year I’d like to build on this solid foundation with more race wins and hopefully top three in the championship is my end goal. The real life team at BJR have kicked some serious goals this year, so it would be nice for me to step it up on the virtual side just as much as they have on the real life side.

“Thanks to Brad and the team for their trust in me for two seasons now and for the opportunity to drive the real Supercar at Winton last December, a learning experience I’ll never forget. Over that test and the Supercars All-Stars Eseries I had the opportunity to bond more with Nick, Todd, Macauley and Jack, along with Nick’s engineer, Andrew Edwards. I’m hoping to use the experience I’ve gained working with such a professional group to push forward in the virtual world this season.

“I also want to thank Dunlop for supporting me for another year, BJR always create awesome liveries so I can’t wait to see what they come up with this year. Hopefully, I can get some great results for Dunlop and BJR”.

Tony Kiernan, Brand & Communication Manager for Dunlop is looking forward to seeing the Dunlop livery return in virtual form and getting behind Jake & BJR for another Eseries “Dunlop always supports young racing talent and Jake certainly qualifies on all counts. We are excited to continue our long partnership with BJR and wish Jake and the team all the best for the series”.

The 2020 Supercars Pro Eseries championship will run every Wednesday night for six-weeks beginning on Wednesday, October 28th. This season, as well as Jake in the Dunlop car, BJR has two additional entries and you can watch it live on our BJR Facebook page, Fox Sports 506, Kayo and Supercars digital channels.

Stay tuned for the announcements of our two remaining drivers plus all three liveries.