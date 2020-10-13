Supercars partners with Breast Cancer Trials for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Drivers are hitting the ‘virtual’ track this October for more than just a place on the podium – they’re driving to save lives.

Repco Supercars Pro Eseries has teamed up with world-leading breast cancer research organisation Breast Cancer Trials. Together, they will host ‘Pink Fundracer’, a first-of-its-kind fundraising event to support breast cancer clinical trials research that will save lives – www.pinkfundracer.com.au.

Held in October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Pink Fundracer challenge provides an opportunity for motorsports enthusiasts and online gaming fans to support breast cancer clinical trials research that will change the future for all women and men at risk of breast cancer.

Drivers in the 2020 Pro Eseries will not only go head-to-head on the track, they’ll also be racing each other to the top of the Pink Fundracer leaderboard with each driver committed to raising critical funding for breast cancer research.

From 12 October until Round 1 of the Pro Eseries, fans across Australia will be encouraged to support the Pink Fundracer challenge by sponsoring their favourite driver or team.

For Round 1, the cars will be liveried in pink to raise awareness about the devastating impact breast cancer has on Australian families and to encourage fans to donate to the interactive Pink Fundracer website.

Round 1 will be broadcast live on Fox Sports, Kayo, Supercars Facebook, Twitch and YouTube on 28 October from 7:30PM.

You don’t have to wait until Round 1, you can donate now. So, get behind your favourite team and driver because every dollar raised will help Breast Cancer Trials find new and better treatments to save every life from breast cancer – www.pinkfundracer.com.au.

There are still more drivers and teams to announce their involvement in the Repco Supercars Pro Eseries so stay tuned for the full field of drivers to be announced and added to Pink Fundracer page on October 19th.

Like many charities in Australia, whose fundraising income relies heavily on large-scale public events, Breast Cancer Trials has lost vital funding this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership has come at an opportune time for both Breast Cancer Trials and Repco Supercars Pro Eseries, as the online racing scene surged in popularity earlier this year when the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries – involving every current Supercars driver – took center stage during the COVID-enforced absence of real-life racing.

Julie Callaghan, Chief Operating Officer – Fundraising and Philanthropy at Breast Cancer Trials says,

‘Pink Fundracer offers a unique opportunity to participate in a fun and impactful fundraising event from the safety of our own homes. Unfortunately, even during a pandemic, breast cancer marches on and over 20,000 Australians will be diagnosed this year.

This partnership with Repco Supercars Pro Eseries will help minimise the impact COVID-19 has on our ability to continue research and will help change the future for all women and men at risk of breast cancer.”