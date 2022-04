This Sunday Mid-Western Speedway in Darlington will hold their second race meeting of the current Speedway season with two huge feature events to keep fans enthralled and on the edge of their seats. The annual Col Grist Memorial for Super Rods and the Hanno Memorial for Street Stocks are the two main events of the day with supports from Speedway Drivers Association Hot Rods, Standard Saloons, Daylesford Street Stocks, and Speedway Sedans Victoria Juniors.

Amongst the competition in the Super Rod Col Grist Memorial are members of the family and some of the strongest competitors in the class. Jamie May, Daniel Grist, Billy Grist, Jason Kavanagh, Neville Gange, Stan Marco Jnr, Jacob Pitcher, Grant Stansfield, and Dane Court included.

It is anybody’s guess as to who might win the race in honour of Col Grist.

For the Hanno Memorial for Street Stocks honouring former racer Brendan Hannabury who was a racer in the class and a member of Mortlake Speedway Club who operate the Mid-Western Speedway, some of the competitors include Dean Jenkins, Morris Ahearn, Ricky Throckmorton, Dylan Campton, and Chris Hay. Winning the event means a lot to many from the South West and those that raced against Brendan and miss his wonderful personality.

The Speedway Drivers Association of Victoria Hot Rods field includes their Victorian champion Shannon Meakins along with Colac locals Eddie Ivermee and Stuart Robinson whilst Phil Jenkins and Kali Hovey are also in the field.

Gates for competitors open at 9am and to the public at 10am Racing begins at Midday with a 4 to 5pm finish planned. No Eftpos on facility, Cash only, No BYO Alcohol and No fires to be lit around the track. Canteen open from 10am.

Admission will cost adults 15years and over $20 and aged and disabled pensioners $20, A family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children under the age of 15 or a Junior driver competing on the night aged 16, costs $45 dollars. Children between the age of 10 to 15 or a Junior competing driver are $10, Children Under the age of ten are free.

Mortlake Speedway Club would like to thank the following for their support.

Brooklyn Car Sales – Wendouree

Mortlake Roadhouse

Camperdown Truck & Ag

Gilberts Truck & Tractor Service – Camperdown

O’Leary Ag Contracting, Camperdown

PWS Fabrications – Geelong

The Tyre Factory – Warrnambool

West Vic Tyres – Mortlake

Olsson Timing Services

Camperdown Auto Pro

Barkley Waste Collections – Colac

COL GRIST MEMORIAL FOR SUPER RODS

Jamie Ackland – Hamilton 7

Jamie May – Warrnambool 8

Luke Cole – Mortlake 14

Daniel Grist – Hamilton 15

Billy Grist – Hamilton 23

West Makin – Warrnambool 25

Jason Poustie – Simpson 48

Jason Kavanagh – Warrnambool 55

Neville Gange – Laang 56

Daniel Hookway – Warrnambool 57

George Woolstencroft – Simpson 66

Stan Marco Snr – Avalon 75

Stan Marco Jnr – Avalon 77

Bailey Pitcher – Avalon 82

Jacob Pitcher – Avalon 83

Grant Stansfield – Warrnambool 88

Dane Court – Hamilton 96

HANNA MEMORIAL FOR SSA STREET STOCKS

Dean Jenkins – Redline 4

Morris Ahearn – Mildura 4

Ricky Throckmorton – Nyora 4

Kimberley Tebble – Mortlake 12

Michael Smith – Ballarat 13

Ben Warren – Laang 14

Ashley Fox – Geelong 29

Chris Hay – Warrnambool 42

Jacob Kelly – Geelong 51

Troy Hose – Hamilton 57

David Chivers – Ballarat 79

Dylan Campton – Ballarat 81

Stephen Brook – Redline 99

SDAV HOT RODS

Shannon Meakins – 1

Phil Jenkins – 3

Eddie Ivermee – 6

Kali Hovey – 22

Stuey Robinson – 36

Tony Green – 34

Neil Sixtus – 93

VSC STANDARD SALOONS

Nathan Hutchins – Portland 25

Charmaine Bryans – Nyora 26

Robin Rundell – Portland 61

Patrick Walsh – Ballarat 68

Lachlan Chivers – Ballarat 79

Tim Hutchinson – Daylesford 88

Rick Stowe – Ballarat 97

DAYLESFORD STREET STOCKS

Michael Smith – Daylesford 13

Riley Noonan – Daylesford 27

Chris Hay – Daylesford 42

Des Robinson – Daylesford 63

Glen McCoubrie – Daylesford 66

Belinda Taylor – Daylesford 80

Anthony Bull – Daylesford 88

Jamie Angwin – Daylesford 92

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS

Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7 New Star

Blake Glynn – Avalon 8 Top Star

Clare Hose – Hamilton 22 New Star

Tayla Whatmore – Ballarat 42 New Star

Isabella Thornton – Avalon 45 New Star

Zammy Noseda – Simpson 52 New Star

Miller Throckmorton – Colac 81 Top Star

