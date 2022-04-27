Super night coming up at Wangaratta City Raceway

This Saturday night will be a super night at Wangaratta City Raceway with another packed evening of motorsport entertainment coming your way headlined by the Victorian Grand Prix Midgets state title and a round of the Standard Saloon Super Series complementing all the local club class action.

The Victorian Grand Prix Midget state title has attracted a strong field of seventeen drivers including a handful of New South Wales racers coming into town for the big race. Victorian stars such as Chris Fowler, Ashley Booker and Paul Perry will go head-to-head with Janelle Saville, Gary Bowyer and others from both New South Wales and Victoria. A number of Goulburn Valley and Wangaratta based racers are in the line-up to give it a local flavour such as Alex Hudson-Myers, Jack and Shawn Ward, Terry Brown, and Alex Gouveia.

Picking a winner of the race is a tough call, however for results on the board in the past, Ashley Booker looks a fair tip, however he was beaten by Janelle Saville last time the two competed, she could be exchanging her car number two for a one by the end of the night.

Our Standard Saloon locals will compete against an influx of racers from out of town that includes a number of the Standard Saloons best drivers including the new Victorian Champion Jake Vuillermin from Traralgon and the former state champion Shane Stewart from Morwell. Wangaratta have their own former champion of Standard Saloons in Warrick Howie whilst Jack Yeomans, Matt Leek, Chris Stewart, Nick Chrystie, Bradley Hill, Shane Roycroft, Gary and Trevor Evans, Wayne Sheerman, Aaron Marshall, and Tim Hutchinson make this field a super line-up indeed.

Chris Stewart and Nick Chrystie are two more former state champions, and our station wagon fan favourites the Evans brothers from Yarrawonga, are a couple to keep an eye on also. Thanks to Kore Concreting for supporting the club this season, this Standard Saloon feature supported by them.

Support class racing on Saturday includes the Junior 1200cc Sedans with Wangaratta based race driver Bryce Leek in the field competing against the top two current drivers in the class Riley Taylor and Arthur Hutchinson.

Felicity Roycroft will do double duties once again in the Sports Sedan class and the Ladies Open Sedans, she has been a standout in both classes this season and is again amongst the favourites. Luke Fallon and Matthew Brooks will be two of her challengers in the Sports Sedans whilst in the Ladies Kelly Lamb, Tay Barnard and Jaimi Barber will likely keep her honest.

The Junior Open Sedan field is strong once again and Marty Bassett, Marcus Maclean, Michael Sayers, and Riley Balins are just some of the local competitors to have impressed in the class this season. Whilst in the Production Sedans Ray Ussher, Tom Barnard, Chris Fitzgerald, and Brendan Harper from the Wangaratta Speedway Club have some handy competition coming from other clubs to compete with, it should be terrific racing on Saturday in the Productions.

Entry Fee to enjoy the racing is $25 per adult, $20 for Aged and Disabled Concession, $10 for Kids aged six through to sixteen, children under six free and a family ticket is $60 for two adults and three kids over the age of six.

The gates to the public open from 2pm and racing begins from 5pm.

Public enquiries can be made to 0458 889 974

On site canteen and bar facilities and strictly no BYO

