Super night coming up at Wangaratta City Raceway

By Media Release

Thursday 28th April, 2022 - 7:53am

This Saturday night will be a super night at Wangaratta City Raceway with another packed evening of motorsport entertainment coming your way headlined by the Victorian Grand Prix Midgets state title and a round of the Standard Saloon Super Series complementing all the local club class action.

The Victorian Grand Prix Midget state title has attracted a strong field of seventeen drivers including a handful of New South Wales racers coming into town for the big race. Victorian stars such as Chris Fowler, Ashley Booker and Paul Perry will go head-to-head with Janelle Saville, Gary Bowyer and others from both New South Wales and Victoria. A number of Goulburn Valley and Wangaratta based racers are in the line-up to give it a local flavour such as Alex Hudson-Myers, Jack and Shawn Ward, Terry Brown, and Alex Gouveia.

Picking a winner of the race is a tough call, however for results on the board in the past, Ashley Booker looks a fair tip, however he was beaten by Janelle Saville last time the two competed, she could be exchanging her car number two for a one by the end of the night.

Our Standard Saloon locals will compete against an influx of racers from out of town that includes a number of the Standard Saloons best drivers including the new Victorian Champion Jake Vuillermin from Traralgon and the former state champion Shane Stewart from Morwell. Wangaratta have their own former champion of Standard Saloons in Warrick Howie whilst Jack Yeomans, Matt Leek, Chris Stewart, Nick Chrystie, Bradley Hill, Shane Roycroft, Gary and Trevor Evans, Wayne Sheerman, Aaron Marshall, and Tim Hutchinson make this field a super line-up indeed.

Chris Stewart and Nick Chrystie are two more former state champions, and our station wagon fan favourites the Evans brothers from Yarrawonga, are a couple to keep an eye on also. Thanks to Kore Concreting for supporting the club this season, this Standard Saloon feature supported by them.

Support class racing on Saturday includes the Junior 1200cc Sedans with Wangaratta based race driver Bryce Leek in the field competing against the top two current drivers in the class Riley Taylor and Arthur Hutchinson.

Felicity Roycroft will do double duties once again in the Sports Sedan class and the Ladies Open Sedans, she has been a standout in both classes this season and is again amongst the favourites. Luke Fallon and Matthew Brooks will be two of her challengers in the Sports Sedans whilst in the Ladies Kelly Lamb, Tay Barnard and Jaimi Barber will likely keep her honest.

The Junior Open Sedan field is strong once again and Marty Bassett, Marcus Maclean, Michael Sayers, and Riley Balins are just some of the local competitors to have impressed in the class this season. Whilst in the Production Sedans Ray Ussher, Tom Barnard, Chris Fitzgerald, and Brendan Harper from the Wangaratta Speedway Club have some handy competition coming from other clubs to compete with, it should be terrific racing on Saturday in the Productions.

Entry Fee to enjoy the racing is $25 per adult, $20 for Aged and Disabled Concession, $10 for Kids aged six through to sixteen, children under six free and a family ticket is $60 for two adults and three kids over the age of six.

The gates to the public open from 2pm and racing begins from 5pm.
Public enquiries can be made to 0458 889 974

On site canteen and bar facilities and strictly no BYO

Wangaratta Speedway Club wishes to acknowledge and thank their supporters including
A1 Tyre Service
Alpine Truss
Alpine Drilling
Burson’s Auto Parts
Cashiee Wangaratta
Country Concrete
Creative Designs
Edge FM
Fallon’s Bus Services
Grimshaw Signs
Jabek Transport
Jim Snowdon
Kore Concreting
Keam Fertiliser
Mundie Automotive
McDonald’s Wangaratta
McGregor Machinery
North East Fasteners
O’Loughlin Contractor’s
Robinson Truck Repairs
Rouse Transport
Solimo Towing
Snap on Albury
Signpro
Vic Solimo
Tuff Tyres
Tailor Made Kitchens
Thomo’s Cash 4 Scrap
Ussher Plumbing and Contracting
Wangaratta Spring Works
Waw Credit Union
Wangaratta Club
Wangaratta Radiators
Wangaratta Brake and Clutch
Wangaratta Mazda

NOMINATIONS
VSC STANDARD SALOONS SUPER SERIES FEATURE
Sponsored by Kore Concreting
Josh Delarue – Wangaratta 5
Shane Stewart – Rosedale 6
Warrick Howie – Wangaratta 7
Jaimi Barber – Wangaratta 8
Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 12
Ally Morrison – Nyora 13
Adam Brezovik – Mount Beauty 13
Brendan Eames – Corowa 16
Keith Cattermole – Corowa 17
Micheal Fleming-Robertson – Corowa 18
Matt Leek – Nyora 19
Chris Stewart – Rosedale 21
Sam Rundell – Portland 24
Nick Chrystie – Alexandra 25
Debbie Jones – Alexandra 36
Bradley Hill – Nyora 36
Shane Roycroft – Wangaratta 44
Daniel Joosten – Corowa 46
Steven Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47
Jake Vuillermin – Rosedale 59 / Victoria 1
Gary Evans – Wangaratta 62
Trevor Evans – Wangaratta 67
Wayne Sheerman – Alexandra 69
Stephen Douglas – Nyora 74
Jason McKean – Rosedale 81
Aaron Marshall – Swan Hill 85
Paul Campbell – Wangaratta 88
Tim Hutchinson – Wangaratta 88
Patrick Vuillermin – Rosedale 88

VICTORIAN GRAND PRIX MIDGET TITLE
Janelle Saville – New South Wales 2
Jack Ward – Victoria 4
Gary Bowyer – New South Wales 5
Anthony Lea – New South Wales 7
Daniel Meredith – Victoria 8
Adam Buckley – New South Wales 9
Mark Blackeby – Victoria 10
Alex Hudson-Myers – Victoria 11
Chris Fowler – Victoria 13
Matt Kamolins – Victoria 22
Alex Gouveia – Victoria 32
Paul Perry – Victoria 33
Shawn Ward – Victoria 44
Ashley Booker – Victoria 50
Riley Bowyer – New South Wales 50
Travis Florrimell – Victoria 81
Terry Brown – Victoria 88

VSC 1200 JUNIORS SERIES
Libby Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 4
Braiden Webster – Alexandra 5
Ella Sheedy – Nyora 21
Dayne Murdoch – Alexandra 22
Riley Taylor – Daylesford 25
Bryce Leek – Nyora 29
Izac Stephenson – Redline 35
Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

VSC SPORTS SEDANS
Craig Cottier – Wangaratta 34
Matthew Brooks – Wangaratta 65
Josh Beattie – Wangaratta 72
Pauly Botheras – Daylesford 77
Luke Fallon – Alexandra 77
Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82
Gary Gapes – Goulburn Valley 84

VSC LADIES’ OPEN SEDANS
Jaimi Barber – Wangaratta 8
Tay Barnard – Wangaratta 69
Kelly Lamb – Goulburn Valley 77
Nicole Gapes – Goulburn Valley 84
Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82
Bianca Ballantyne – Wangaratta 88

VSC JUNIOR OPEN SEDANS
Jack Stewart – Rosedale 6
Marty Bassett – Corowa 6
Marcus Maclean – Corowa 7
Tom Little – Corowa 9
Riley Balins – Corowa 21
Matthew Williams – Nyora 27
Toby Parks – Alexandra 36
Cobie McGraw – Corowa 39
Mia Lamb – Goulburn Valley 77
Mackenzie Bunt – Corowa 85
Michael Sayers – Wangaratta 96

SSA PRODUCTION SEDANS
Scott Hawkins – Leeton 5
Chris Fitzgerald – Wangaratta 14
Alex Cheney – Wagga 16
Rodney Anderson – Wagga 17
Jack Bear – Corowa 19
Danny Harrison – Leeton 24
Brendan Harper – Wangaratta 58
Tom Barnard – Wangaratta 69
Ray Ussher – Wangaratta 98

Ends Release.

Media written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson