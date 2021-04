Bairnsdale Speedway fires up one more time for this Speedway season with a Super Easter Saturday show that includes the headlining Sprintcars and several important feature events that includes the Gary Bowden Cup for Wingless Sprints that honours a late and great former clubman, Keith Astrella Memorial for the Compact Speedcars honouring one of their great clubmen and the Easter Classic for Standard Saloons with support from the Division 2 Hot Rods.

Being the last show of the season, the nominations are incredible. Eighty-eight total cars are nominated to compete with Standard Saloons providing the bulk of those numbers accommodating our local sedan racing heroes.

The Gary Bowden Cup still attracts people that knew Gary or might have heard great things about the man. His wife Emma will be in attendance cheering on her friends in the class and just enjoying the moment that so many people care. It is going to be a difficult race to pick a winner in with the great list of racers that could win. Picking a few out we start with Todd Hobson who won the 50 Lapper at Bairnsdale this season, add to that Daryl Logue who just won at Alexandra Speedway two weeks ago. Peter Logue and Wayne Logue are also two others to keep an eye on with all three Logues from Morwell always up the front somewhere.

Chris Temby just finished on the podium in the Victorian title and has sky high confidence whilst Matt Mills could have won our 50 Lapper however due to damage, we will never know, and he is here for redemption. Paul Drew, Scott Irons, Travis Evans, Dillon Siely, the list goes on, one thing for sure the Gary Bowden Cup will be a great race.

In Sprintcar action another driver looking for redemption is Adam Greenwood. Greenwood was leading the last Sprintcar feature at Bairnsdale before a crash in front of him could not be avoided and he suffered damage to his car when he looked comfortable in the lead. Shane Steenholdt, Alistair Bastian, Dillon Siely who is competing in two categories on race night and David McKay another looking for a change of fortune after spinning out of the lead of the race whilst in front of Greenwood at the last show.

Daniel Stewart is back to try and beat another field of tough competition. Standard Saloon racing is at its best in Gippsland and Bairnsdale this season has really turned it on. Daniel’s brother Shane the current Victorian champion is looking to remind his brother of that status this weekend, whilst Mitch Foster returns to Sedan racing after a long layoff, Glen Pendlebury gets back behind the wheel, Rhys Lansdown is in town and last years ‘Club King’ Josh Thomas and the Vuillermin brothers Jacob and Patrick are just some of the entries that will be slicing and dicing for the win.

Our visiting Compact Speedcars will have night two of a double header weekend at Bairnsdale. Racing points that the club is managing combined over the two nights racing will see some great prizemoney paid out to competitors. The Keith Astrella Memorial means a significant amount to the club who dearly miss him. The number one driver in the line-up based on results over the last few seasons is Justin Paull, however Mark Hutchinson, Mark Cecil, Tania Hallett, Andrew Burleigh, Michael Conway, and New South Wales visitor Kyle Sharpe are just some competitors to keep him on his toes. Compact Speedcars is a class with engines such as bike 1050cc two valve, 1000cc multi-valve, two stoke 1060cc and 1430cc car engines.

Closing out the line-up is the Division 2 Hot Rods who two weeks ago held their Victorian title at Bairnsdale. Leigh Mitchell who finished runner up in that event returns with Ricky Low competing for the final time (we think) in the class. Jason Seymour has been showing great speed in recent events and along with Troy Hutchison, Kane Gibson, Rob Tatterson and Peter Disher the class will provide some great racing.

The event is the last Speedway meeting for the season with over 2000 people allowed in.

Tickets are sold online and at the at the gate.

Bairnsdale Speedway is a CASH ONLY venue.

CovidSafe Restrictions will be enforced

The Canteen will be open for food and drinks.

Gates will open to the public from 1pm with racing from 5.30pm. Tickets can be brought online or in cash only from the entry, no card facility available. Adult entry is $20 a head whilst aged pensioners are $15 only Children aged between 12 and 16 enter at $8 each and all children under the age of 12 enter free.

Bairnsdale Speedway Association wishes to thank all their valued supporters;

NOMINATIONS

GARY BOWDEN CUP FOR WINGLESS SPRINTS

Jason Davis – NSW 4

Paul Drew – Victoria 5

Daryl Logue – VX 6

Matt Mills – VX 12

Wayne Logue – Victoria 16

Bree Hall – VX 27

Adin Robertson – VX 34

Michael Loxton – Victoria 40

Scott Irons – Victoria 52

Phillip Young – VX 58

Kasey Garlick – VX 62

Brett Pope – VX 64

Marc Waddington – VX 76

Travis Evans – VX 77

Todd Hobson – Victoria 83

Dillon Siely – Victoria 87

Renae Eastham – Victoria 88

Christopher Temby – VX 89

Ben Poliansky – VX 95

Peter Logue – Victoria 98

VSC SPRINTCARS

Shane Steenholdt – 5

David Dennison – 15

Jack Van Bremen – 16

Anthony Snow – 24

Michael Evans – 28

Adam Greenwood – 35

Mark Laity – 53

Alistair Bastian – 55

Ethan Bastian – 64

Jordan Abbott – 74

David McKay – 83

Dillon Siely – 87

Craig Tucker – 94

Danny Mayson – 96

VSC STANDARD SALOONS EASTER CLASSIC

Shane Stewart – Victoria 1

Daniel Stewart – Victoria 3

Johnny Watson – Drouin 4

Mitch Foster – Bairnsdale 5

Glen Pendlebury – Bairnsdale 7

Garry Charles – Rosedale 10

Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12

Matt McDermott – Rosedale 13

Craig Cormack – Bairnsdale 14

Joe Haley – Rosedale 15

Mark Borkowski – Drouin 17

Ben Sim – Bairnsdale 23

Shannon Overton – Bairnsdale 36

Kane Gibson – Drouin 41

Michael Cormack – Bairnsdale 46

Steven Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47

Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 47

Josh Thomas – Bairnsdale 50

Stephen Overton – Bairnsdale 51

Jack Wharton – Bairnsdale 57

Jake Vuillermin – Rosedale 59

Shaun Cormack – Bairnsdale 62

Troy Cormack – Bairnsdale 71

Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76

Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78

Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80

Bradley Dickson – Nyora 85

Patrick Vuillermin – Rosedale 88

Tim McKenzie – Bairnsdale 92

Luke King – Nyora 96

Bobby Devine – Rosedale 97

Alan Danks – Rosedale 96

Scott Roberts – Rosedale 98

COMPACT SPEEDCARS – KEITH ASTRELLA MEMORIAL

Mark Hutchinson – Victoria 6

Mark Cecil – Victoria 7

Glen Wiles – Victoria 9

Justin Paull – Victoria 12

Tania Hallett – Victoria 15

Andrew Burleigh – Victoria 17

AJ Wiles – Victoria 32

Kyle Sharpe – New South Wales 34

Gavin Cooper – Victoria 34

Duane Cordina – Victoria 41

Aaron Stubbs – Victoria 46

Aaron Bacon – Victoria 56

Michael Conway – Victoria 77

VSC DIVISION 2 HOT RODS

Leigh Mitchell – Victoria 2

Ricky Low – Moe 5

Jason Seymour – Moe 10

Rob Tatterson – Moe 11

Kane Gibson – Moe 18

Peter Disher – Moe 21

Troy Hutchison – Rosedale 74

Ends Release.