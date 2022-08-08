Supa F Series Spares backs Trans Am Racer

Supa F Series Spares have thrown their support behind Trans Am newcomer Jack Sipp.

Supa F Series Spares having a long association with the road racing scene, with its founder, Warren Cullen being a Touring Car racer during the 1970s and 1980s, the sponsorship support of Sipp is their first step back into road racing in many years.

When it comes to other motorsport-related sponsorships, Supa F Series Spares has and continues to support young Victorian Sprintcar talent Jordyn Charge.

The Queensland-based Sipp has in recent years has been competing in the second and third tier Supercar categories in Super 2 and Super 3, but the 26-year-old is now moving in another direction and has joined the highly competitive Trans Am category.

Supa F Series Spares general manager and passionate motorsport supporter Adam Statton is excited about the opportunity to take their brand to a new audience.

“We have teamed up with the Sipp family for the rest of the year in the Trans Am category and hopefully it’s the start of a good relationship,” he enthused.

“Supa F Series Spares and motorsport have similar demographics, so we are hoping to grow our brand through the sponsoring motorsport and supporting some talented young racers in the process.”

Sipp debuted in the Turtle Wax Trans Am series on the weekend at Queensland Raceway.