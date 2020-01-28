Street Stocks and Sprintcars headline this Saturday night on the mount

The first of Redline Raceway’s big Street Stock features is up this weekend with the Sprintcars returning for their third show in a row headlining a line-up that includes the AMCA Nationals and the Unlimited Sedans for an exciting night at the skids for motorsport fans.
The Street Stock feature is the ‘Duo Mobile Eliminator Cup’, a race in which those that qualify for the final switch direction three times and try to remain at the pointy end of the field in order to be in the final dash for the cash up for offer and the Sprintcars will fly around the venue at break neck speed as they always do.
Street Stock nominations have attracted some of the Victoria’s and South Australia’s top drivers as they always seem to do for big events and this week it includes none other than Anthony Beare the biggest name of them all in Street Stocks. Beare will come across from Mount Gambier and along with him will be South Australian state champion Steven Gartner from Penola also over the border.
In the line-up also Jayden Blomeley who just won at Kingaroy in Queensland, his uncle Dale Blomeley who is flying at the moment, Jayden Edwards another entertaining competitor from South Australia, Brad McClure a national legend in the class, Jason Degoldi the club champion, AJ Lawrence a young gun from Gippsland and Tm Hutchinson a front of the field regular at Redline are in the field. Expect the action at the front to be hard, fast and furious with three and four wide action from one end to the other.
Shane Steenholdt who secured two victories from two starts in the Sprintcars leads Adam Greenwood Alistair Bastian, Shaun Lyness, Justin Barton, Dennis Jones and David McKay in the nominations for the next of our Sprintcar shows. Barton has real good pace on the mount and Dennis Jones steps in for a whirl for the first time this season. Greenwood and Bastian are keen to find a way to the flag first also, it should be a terrific race on Saturday.
The AMCA National feature event will see Dean Heseltine as the driver to beat. Trevor Thierry, Paul Sullivan and Neale Peachey will give him a run for his money as they chase series points in the Country Cup.
Rounding out the evening the Unlimited Sedan competition will pit Sean Lister the number one driver in the class at Redline up against podium regular, Timmy Williams and that little Nissan driven by Ian Page.
Gates to the public open at 2pm, aiming for a 4.30pm race meeting start.
Entry is Adults $25 & Pensioners $20 Kids 6 to the age of 16 $5 or a family $60 (2 adults & 4 Kids) fully catered venue, no BYO as per law.
Contact for information 0418 399 917
Belmont Speedway Drivers Club is proudly supported by;
Duo Mobile
IPTA Fibreglass
Regional Contractors
Steve Forte Metal Fabrication
DMT Sports Media
Startech Windows
United Forklift & Access Solutions
Norman Street Automotive
Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Services
UBC Web Design
PP Designs & Signs
Bulleen Towing
Dean Miller Photography
Rock Solid Productions
Crowies Paints
Power FM
DUO MOBILE ELIMINATOR CUP FOR STREET STOCKS
Dean Jenkins – Redline 4
Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11
Karen Ferguson – Laang 11
Andrew Burgoyne – Redline 13
Michael Smith – Ballarat 13
Robert Smith – Ballarat 14
Megan Cheeseman – Hamilton 14
Michael Sefton – Redline 17
Jayden Blomeley – Ballarat 18
Scott Secombe – Redline 18
Ellen Hampson – Redline 21
Nick Hill – Drouin 21
Shaun Henry – Ballarat 23
Brad McClure – Redline 24
Jamie Crutchley – Warrnambool – 25
Jason Degoldi – Redline 27
Steve Gartner – South Australia 32
Greg Parks – Alexandra 36
Bradley Hill – Nyora 36
Scott Purdie – Redline 38
Chris Whatmore – Ballarat 42
Chris Hay – Warrnambool 42
Stephen Petrie – Avalon 43
Anthony Beare – South Australia 46
Shaun Jenkins – Redline 49
Jacquie Whatmore – Ballarat 52
AJ Lawrence – Rosedale 55
Aaron White – Ballarat 55
Matt Glab – Redline 57
Kevin Brogmus – Alexandra 58
Dale Blomeley – Ballarat 61
Dylan Wilkinson – Laang 64
Melissa Crutchley – Warrnambool 77
Jayden Edwards – South Australia 87
Tim Hutchinson – Redline 88
VSC SPRINTCARS (LS3 Crate Engines)
Shane Steenholdt – 5
Luke Schneider – 6
Adam Cullinger – 7
Steven Horton – 8
Ash Hicks – 14
Dennis Jones – 17
Matt Grist – 20
Anthony Snow – 24
Michael Evans – 28
Adam Greenwood – 35
Shane Stevens – 48
Shaun Lyness – 49
Alistair Bastian – 55
Jordan Abbott – 74
Shane Stevenson – 75
Owen Bulman – 77
David McKay – 83
Justin Barton – 86
Trent Nielsen – 88
Andrew Nielsen – 90
AMCA NATIONALS COUNTRY CUP SERIES
Greg Firmin – Victoria 2
Frank & Trevor Thierry – Victoria 7
Bruce Tait – Victoria 9
Jimmy Harris – Victoria 12
Paul Howard – Victoria 23
Alan Saint – South Australia 25
David Wick – Victoria 26
Paul Sullivan – Victoria 28
Shaun Sutton – Victoria 32
Darren Bloom – Victoria 3
Neale Peachey – Victoria 51
John Churchyett – Victoria 63
Kelsey Allen – South Australia 75
Dean Heseltine – Victoria 93
UNLIMITED SEDANS
Sean Lister – Victoria 2
Graeme Nugent – Redline 27
Stephen Hodder – Ballarat 45
Tim Williams – Geelong 46
Ian Page – Redline 72
Ends Release.