Street Stocks and Sprintcars headline this Saturday night on the mount

The first of Redline Raceway’s big Street Stock features is up this weekend with the Sprintcars returning for their third show in a row headlining a line-up that includes the AMCA Nationals and the Unlimited Sedans for an exciting night at the skids for motorsport fans.

The Street Stock feature is the ‘Duo Mobile Eliminator Cup’, a race in which those that qualify for the final switch direction three times and try to remain at the pointy end of the field in order to be in the final dash for the cash up for offer and the Sprintcars will fly around the venue at break neck speed as they always do.

Street Stock nominations have attracted some of the Victoria’s and South Australia’s top drivers as they always seem to do for big events and this week it includes none other than Anthony Beare the biggest name of them all in Street Stocks. Beare will come across from Mount Gambier and along with him will be South Australian state champion Steven Gartner from Penola also over the border.

In the line-up also Jayden Blomeley who just won at Kingaroy in Queensland, his uncle Dale Blomeley who is flying at the moment, Jayden Edwards another entertaining competitor from South Australia, Brad McClure a national legend in the class, Jason Degoldi the club champion, AJ Lawrence a young gun from Gippsland and Tm Hutchinson a front of the field regular at Redline are in the field. Expect the action at the front to be hard, fast and furious with three and four wide action from one end to the other.

Shane Steenholdt who secured two victories from two starts in the Sprintcars leads Adam Greenwood Alistair Bastian, Shaun Lyness, Justin Barton, Dennis Jones and David McKay in the nominations for the next of our Sprintcar shows. Barton has real good pace on the mount and Dennis Jones steps in for a whirl for the first time this season. Greenwood and Bastian are keen to find a way to the flag first also, it should be a terrific race on Saturday.

The AMCA National feature event will see Dean Heseltine as the driver to beat. Trevor Thierry, Paul Sullivan and Neale Peachey will give him a run for his money as they chase series points in the Country Cup.

Rounding out the evening the Unlimited Sedan competition will pit Sean Lister the number one driver in the class at Redline up against podium regular, Timmy Williams and that little Nissan driven by Ian Page.

Gates to the public open at 2pm, aiming for a 4.30pm race meeting start.

Entry is Adults $25 & Pensioners $20 Kids 6 to the age of 16 $5 or a family $60 (2 adults & 4 Kids) fully catered venue, no BYO as per law.

Contact for information 0418 399 917

DUO MOBILE ELIMINATOR CUP FOR STREET STOCKS

Dean Jenkins – Redline 4

Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11

Karen Ferguson – Laang 11

Andrew Burgoyne – Redline 13

Michael Smith – Ballarat 13

Robert Smith – Ballarat 14

Megan Cheeseman – Hamilton 14

Michael Sefton – Redline 17

Jayden Blomeley – Ballarat 18

Scott Secombe – Redline 18

Ellen Hampson – Redline 21

Nick Hill – Drouin 21

Shaun Henry – Ballarat 23

Brad McClure – Redline 24

Jamie Crutchley – Warrnambool – 25

Jason Degoldi – Redline 27

Steve Gartner – South Australia 32

Greg Parks – Alexandra 36

Bradley Hill – Nyora 36

Scott Purdie – Redline 38

Chris Whatmore – Ballarat 42

Chris Hay – Warrnambool 42

Stephen Petrie – Avalon 43

Anthony Beare – South Australia 46

Shaun Jenkins – Redline 49

Jacquie Whatmore – Ballarat 52

AJ Lawrence – Rosedale 55

Aaron White – Ballarat 55

Matt Glab – Redline 57

Kevin Brogmus – Alexandra 58

Dale Blomeley – Ballarat 61

Dylan Wilkinson – Laang 64

Melissa Crutchley – Warrnambool 77

Jayden Edwards – South Australia 87

Tim Hutchinson – Redline 88

VSC SPRINTCARS (LS3 Crate Engines)

Shane Steenholdt – 5

Luke Schneider – 6

Adam Cullinger – 7

Steven Horton – 8

Ash Hicks – 14

Dennis Jones – 17

Matt Grist – 20

Anthony Snow – 24

Michael Evans – 28

Adam Greenwood – 35

Shane Stevens – 48

Shaun Lyness – 49

Alistair Bastian – 55

Jordan Abbott – 74

Shane Stevenson – 75

Owen Bulman – 77

David McKay – 83

Justin Barton – 86

Trent Nielsen – 88

Andrew Nielsen – 90

AMCA NATIONALS COUNTRY CUP SERIES

Greg Firmin – Victoria 2

Frank & Trevor Thierry – Victoria 7

Bruce Tait – Victoria 9

Jimmy Harris – Victoria 12

Paul Howard – Victoria 23

Alan Saint – South Australia 25

David Wick – Victoria 26

Paul Sullivan – Victoria 28

Shaun Sutton – Victoria 32

Darren Bloom – Victoria 3

Neale Peachey – Victoria 51

John Churchyett – Victoria 63

Kelsey Allen – South Australia 75

Dean Heseltine – Victoria 93

UNLIMITED SEDANS

Sean Lister – Victoria 2

Graeme Nugent – Redline 27

Stephen Hodder – Ballarat 45

Tim Williams – Geelong 46

Ian Page – Redline 72

