Street Stock feature and local heroes to entertain this Saturday at Rushworth

This Saturday night, the Victorian Street Stock Series is in town for a blue-ribbon feature not to be missed with some of Rushworth’s own members in the event along with some Bendigo racers coming along also competing in the ‘Claridge House Removals’ Grand in the Hand. Sports Sedans from the Victorian Speedway Council visit and all our homegrown classes are going to be producing jam packed action with thrills and spills.

Goulburn Valley members including Craig Claridge and Zoe Salau will compete in the main event for Street Stocks known as the Grand in the Hand and supported by club supporter Claridge House Removals. Jamie Lock from Bendigo is one of the event favourites however will have his hands full with the likes of South Australian Jason Duell, Gippsland’s Adrian Lawrence, Ballarat racers Jayden Blomeley and Troy Hutchinson and Eastern Suburbs of Melbourne racer Andrew Jordan just some of those that will challenge for the win.

A visit for the Sports Sedans has attracted the Victorian champion of the class Jamie Paull. Paull is the best credentialled in the field however Andrew Jordan who is doing double duties for the evening with two cars will challenge as will Daniel Kettles and Dale Hallett.

A large entry list for the Open Saloons will please race fans. Adam Box, Paul Lamb, Peter Welch, Scott Smith who also is doing double duties across the night in two classes along with Ian Wilson and Troy Britton are some of the popular entrants in the class competing. Adam Box is proving to be very strong this season and won the Paul Benton Memorial at the last meeting and is keen to continue winning.

The Ladies are missing some of the recent front runners from the line-up, however champion driver Chloe Lamb returns and herself along with Kelly Lamb, Jas Bergman and Lisa Chalcraft are some of the names to watch.

Bendigo’s Bradin Claridge has yet to lose a final at Rushworth this season in Junior Sedans and he is hoping to continue his domination. Jorden Simmonds, Connor Claridge and Zachary Martin are some of the youngsters to keep your eye on.

Completing the show is the popular Production Sedans with class champion Leigh Jeffery, Neil Johnson, Shane Hutchins, Mick Boyle and Steve Ellis providing some very strong competition. The class often has barnstorming finishes with a pack still in contention on the last lap, will we see this again?

All the action begins at 4pm and enquiries can be made to 0409 386 805

Spectator admission costs are Adults $20, Aged Pensioners $15, Kids ages 12 to 16 $10 each whilst children under the age of 12 are free. A family of two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $50 on a family ticket.

Goulburn Valley Auto Club is proudly supported by

Super Balance Automotive – Shepparton

Autobarn – Bendigo

Bendigo Powder Coating

Bendigo Timber Products

Bourke Fencing – Bendigo

Budget Trophies -Kyabram

Burson’s Shepparton

Jackal Fencing Manufacturers – Bendigo

Kyabram Bearings

Leed Engineering & Construction – Kangaroo Flat

Maxam Printing – Shepparton

Metalcorp Bendigo

Mental Racewear

Pearce Concrete – Golden Square

Mooroopna Passenger Services

Ross Adams Cartage Contractor – Nanneella

Rushworth Bakery

The Rushworth Hotel

WG Panels – Rochester

Windridge Security Doors & Fences – Bendigo

CLARIDGE HOUSE REMOVALS GRAND IN THE HAND

STREET STOCKS

Craig Claridge – Swan Hill 7

Jamie Curtis – Bairnsdale 17

Jason Duell – South Australia 18

Nick Hill – Drouin 21

Nathan Dunn – Bendigo 33

Colin Forbes – Ballarat 35

Brad Hill – Nyora 36

Greg Parks – Alexandra 36

Stephen Petrie – Avalon 43

Jamie Lock – Bendigo 43

Zoe Salau – Swan Hill 52

AJ Lawrence – Rosedale 55

Kevin Brogmus – Alexandrea 58

Jayden Blomeley – Ballarat 62

Todd Rose – Mildura 73

Allen Treble – Alexandra 74

Tim Hutchinson – Redline 88

Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Jamie Paull – Victoria 1

Steven McDonald – Mount Beauty 6

Jaimi Barber – Corowa 8

Marc Hanson – Bendigo 19

Lucas Walker – Heartland 23

Marcus Griffith – Mount Beauty 38

Dale Hallett – Nyora 43

Daniel Kettles – Nagambie 49

Leigh Hammond – Bendigo 55

Scott Smith – Goulburn Valley 58

Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89

GV OPEN SALOONS

Garry Gapes – Goulburn Valley 1

Scott Smith – Goulburn Valley 2/58

Peter Welch – Goulburn Valley 8

Bevan Hutchins – Goulburn Valley 18

Ian Wilson – Goulburn Valley 19

Braiden Simmonds – Goulburn Valley 26

Adam Box – Goulburn Valley 27

Mark Bergman – Goulburn Valley 31

Keith Simmonds – Goulburn Valley 32

Marcus Reddecliffe – Goulburn Valley 43

Wayne Gilsenan – Goulburn Valley 53

Aaron Bacon – Goulburn Valley 57

Daniel Smith – Goulburn Valley 59

Matt Smith – Goulburn Valley 61

Corey Knox – Goulburn Valley 67

Jason Beattie – Goulburn Valley 72

Paul Lamb – Goulburn Valley 73

Matt Callanan – Goulburn Valley 78

Chelsea Hodge – Goulburn Valley 95

Gregory Knight – Goulburn Valley 112

Stewart Knight – Goulburn Valley 123

Jaidyn Dredge – Goulburn Valley 131

Jaiden McCann – Goulburn Valley 139

Troy Britton – Goulburn Valley 141

GV LADIES OPEN SALOONS

Kelly Lamb – Goulburn Valley 2

Lisa Chalcraft – Goulburn Valley 28

Jas Bergman – Goulburn Valley 36

Casey Alexander – Goulburn Valley 64

Chloe Lamb – Goulburn Valley 73

Larissa Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 78

Nicole Gapes – Goulburn Valley 84

Pauline Martin – Goulburn Valley 135

GV JUNIOR SEDANS

Mia Martin – Goulburn Valley 6

Jorden Simmonds – Goulburn Valley 20

Bradin Claridge – Goulburn Valley 44

Connor Claridge – Goulburn Valley 67

Caleb Simmonds – Goulburn Valley 132

Zachary Martin – Goulburn Valley 135

Keiden Britton – Goulburn Valley 141

Liam Tooby – Goulburn Valley 153

GV PRODUCTION SEDANS

Leigh Jeffery – Goulburn Valley 1

Neil Johnson – Goulburn Valley 7

Shane Hutchins – Goulburn Valley 10

Luke Warren – Goulburn Valley 30

Mick Boyle – Goulburn Valley 52

Warren Alexander – Goulburn Valley 64

Matthew Brooks – Goulburn Valley 65

Matt Walker – Goulburn Valley 138

Jesse Longley – Goulburn Valley 149

Jason Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 167

Steve Ellis – Goulburn Valley 174

