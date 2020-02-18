Street Stock feature and local heroes to entertain this Saturday at Rushworth

This Saturday night, the Victorian Street Stock Series is in town for a blue-ribbon feature not to be missed with some of Rushworth’s own members in the event along with some Bendigo racers coming along also competing in the ‘Claridge House Removals’ Grand in the Hand. Sports Sedans from the Victorian Speedway Council visit and all our homegrown classes are going to be producing jam packed action with thrills and spills.
Goulburn Valley members including Craig Claridge and Zoe Salau will compete in the main event for Street Stocks known as the Grand in the Hand and supported by club supporter Claridge House Removals. Jamie Lock from Bendigo is one of the event favourites however will have his hands full with the likes of South Australian Jason Duell, Gippsland’s Adrian Lawrence, Ballarat racers Jayden Blomeley and Troy Hutchinson and Eastern Suburbs of Melbourne racer Andrew Jordan just some of those that will challenge for the win.
A visit for the Sports Sedans has attracted the Victorian champion of the class Jamie Paull. Paull is the best credentialled in the field however Andrew Jordan who is doing double duties for the evening with two cars will challenge as will Daniel Kettles and Dale Hallett.
A large entry list for the Open Saloons will please race fans. Adam Box, Paul Lamb, Peter Welch, Scott Smith who also is doing double duties across the night in two classes along with Ian Wilson and Troy Britton are some of the popular entrants in the class competing. Adam Box is proving to be very strong this season and won the Paul Benton Memorial at the last meeting and is keen to continue winning.
The Ladies are missing some of the recent front runners from the line-up, however champion driver Chloe Lamb returns and herself along with Kelly Lamb, Jas Bergman and Lisa Chalcraft are some of the names to watch.
Bendigo’s Bradin Claridge has yet to lose a final at Rushworth this season in Junior Sedans and he is hoping to continue his domination. Jorden Simmonds, Connor Claridge and Zachary Martin are some of the youngsters to keep your eye on.
Completing the show is the popular Production Sedans with class champion Leigh Jeffery, Neil Johnson, Shane Hutchins, Mick Boyle and Steve Ellis providing some very strong competition. The class often has barnstorming finishes with a pack still in contention on the last lap, will we see this again?
All the action begins at 4pm and enquiries can be made to 0409 386 805
Spectator admission costs are Adults $20, Aged Pensioners $15, Kids ages 12 to 16 $10 each whilst children under the age of 12 are free. A family of two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $50 on a family ticket.
Goulburn Valley Auto Club is proudly supported by
Super Balance Automotive – Shepparton
Autobarn – Bendigo
Bendigo Powder Coating
Bendigo Timber Products
Bourke Fencing – Bendigo
Budget Trophies -Kyabram
Burson’s Shepparton
Jackal Fencing Manufacturers – Bendigo
Kyabram Bearings
Leed Engineering & Construction – Kangaroo Flat
Maxam Printing – Shepparton
Metalcorp Bendigo
Mental Racewear
Pearce Concrete – Golden Square
Mooroopna Passenger Services
Ross Adams Cartage Contractor – Nanneella
Rushworth Bakery
The Rushworth Hotel
WG Panels – Rochester
Windridge Security Doors & Fences – Bendigo
CLARIDGE HOUSE REMOVALS GRAND IN THE HAND
STREET STOCKS
Craig Claridge – Swan Hill 7
Jamie Curtis – Bairnsdale 17
Jason Duell – South Australia 18
Nick Hill – Drouin 21
Nathan Dunn – Bendigo 33
Colin Forbes – Ballarat 35
Brad Hill – Nyora 36
Greg Parks – Alexandra 36
Stephen Petrie – Avalon 43
Jamie Lock – Bendigo 43
Zoe Salau – Swan Hill 52
AJ Lawrence – Rosedale 55
Kevin Brogmus – Alexandrea 58
Jayden Blomeley – Ballarat 62
Todd Rose – Mildura 73
Allen Treble – Alexandra 74
Tim Hutchinson – Redline 88
Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89
VSC SPORTS SEDANS
Jamie Paull – Victoria 1
Steven McDonald – Mount Beauty 6
Jaimi Barber – Corowa 8
Marc Hanson – Bendigo 19
Lucas Walker – Heartland 23
Marcus Griffith – Mount Beauty 38
Dale Hallett – Nyora 43
Daniel Kettles – Nagambie 49
Leigh Hammond – Bendigo 55
Scott Smith – Goulburn Valley 58
Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89
GV OPEN SALOONS
Garry Gapes – Goulburn Valley 1
Scott Smith – Goulburn Valley 2/58
Peter Welch – Goulburn Valley 8
Bevan Hutchins – Goulburn Valley 18
Ian Wilson – Goulburn Valley 19
Braiden Simmonds – Goulburn Valley 26
Adam Box – Goulburn Valley 27
Mark Bergman – Goulburn Valley 31
Keith Simmonds – Goulburn Valley 32
Marcus Reddecliffe – Goulburn Valley 43
Wayne Gilsenan – Goulburn Valley 53
Aaron Bacon – Goulburn Valley 57
Daniel Smith – Goulburn Valley 59
Matt Smith – Goulburn Valley 61
Corey Knox – Goulburn Valley 67
Jason Beattie – Goulburn Valley 72
Paul Lamb – Goulburn Valley 73
Matt Callanan – Goulburn Valley 78
Chelsea Hodge – Goulburn Valley 95
Gregory Knight – Goulburn Valley 112
Stewart Knight – Goulburn Valley 123
Jaidyn Dredge – Goulburn Valley 131
Jaiden McCann – Goulburn Valley 139
Troy Britton – Goulburn Valley 141
GV LADIES OPEN SALOONS
Kelly Lamb – Goulburn Valley 2
Lisa Chalcraft – Goulburn Valley 28
Jas Bergman – Goulburn Valley 36
Casey Alexander – Goulburn Valley 64
Chloe Lamb – Goulburn Valley 73
Larissa Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 78
Nicole Gapes – Goulburn Valley 84
Pauline Martin – Goulburn Valley 135
GV JUNIOR SEDANS
Mia Martin – Goulburn Valley 6
Jorden Simmonds – Goulburn Valley 20
Bradin Claridge – Goulburn Valley 44
Connor Claridge – Goulburn Valley 67
Caleb Simmonds – Goulburn Valley 132
Zachary Martin – Goulburn Valley 135
Keiden Britton – Goulburn Valley 141
Liam Tooby – Goulburn Valley 153
GV PRODUCTION SEDANS
Leigh Jeffery – Goulburn Valley 1
Neil Johnson – Goulburn Valley 7
Shane Hutchins – Goulburn Valley 10
Luke Warren – Goulburn Valley 30
Mick Boyle – Goulburn Valley 52
Warren Alexander – Goulburn Valley 64
Matthew Brooks – Goulburn Valley 65
Matt Walker – Goulburn Valley 138
Jesse Longley – Goulburn Valley 149
Jason Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 167
Steve Ellis – Goulburn Valley 174
