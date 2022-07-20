Stewart returns to Pro Eseries grid

Erebus Academy driver Jobe Stewart will once again tackle the Supercars Eseries when it kicks off at Winton Motor Raceway tonight.

Mimicking last year’s series, the hybrid format will see main game Supercars and Super2 drivers competing in the All Stars Series, while pro-gamers take on the Pro Series.

Having entered the Pro Series draft last month, Stewart was able to prove his ability and secure a drive against many of his regular competitors.

“I’ve been doing a bit of V8SCOPS racing which is what most of the drivers in the field do, so I’ve been doing that to keep myself sharp,” Stewart said.

“I recognised a lot of the people in the draft. I think the competition will be pretty similar to last year but it’ll be tough, there’s a lot of good racers involved.”

Stewart, who currently sits fourth in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia category, will retain his #30 on the custom wrapped Swyftx Racing Holden entry.

Australia’s most trusted cryptocurrency exchange Swyftx will field a two-car team in the six-round series, with Touring Car Australia Series race winner Jordan Cox named as Stewart’s All Stars counterpart.

“It’s great to be back in the Eseries and to be working with Swyftx,” Stewart said.

“To be able to drive with Jordan, a top calibre driver in the Bathurst enduro, I think we will be a great pairing so I’m looking forward to that.”

2022 marks Stewart’s third consecutive entry in the Supercars Eseries in which he hopes to achieve more consistent top ten race results.

“This year a few top ten results would be good and an overall top ten finish, I would be happy with that and it would be good against this field.

“I’ve been practising around a lot of the Australian tracks in all my spare time across the past couple of weeks to prepare for the Eseries.

“I feel pretty comfortable going into Winton, the draft was at Winton and I’ve practised there a lot so I’m pretty confident heading there for the first round.”

Tonight’s round of the Supercars Eseries kicks off with qualifying broadcast exclusively on Facebook, Youtube and Twitch from 7:00pm AEST.

The races will then be broadcast from 7:30pm on Fox Sports 506, Kayo, 7 Plus, Sky NZ, Facebook, Youtube and Twitch.