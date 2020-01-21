Steenholdt’s season on track

Following a back to back victory in last season’s VSA Sprintcars Championship point score, Shane Steenholdt is well on his way towards achieving an impressive hat trick, having so far experienced a hugely positive 2019-20 season campaign.

Clinching the overall win last season after banking four feature-race victories, a feat that well and truly proved Steenholdt’s progress as a driver, the Paynesville, Victoria resident has already matched his end of season results, winning four out of five Championship feature races, the last three of which were on the trot; another repeated achievement from the 2018-19 season.

Currently leading the point score, with his most recent win at Ballarat’s Redline Raceway further bolstering that lead, Steenholdt now hopes to be able to continue his momentum as he prepares for a significant change throughout the rest of the season, with his crew chief of five years Marc Behan now moving interstate.

“Last Saturday night’s race meeting was Marc’s last with the team so I was very determined to win it for him and I couldn’t be happier that we were able to achieve that,” expressed Steenholdt, who plans to concentrate on his physical fitness throughout the remainder of the season.

“Marc’s been with us for five years and I can’t thank him enough for all of the coaching and support he’s given me during that time. It’s not just about the racing for me, it’s about the comradery, and if it weren’t for Marc, I’d probably have given up racing a long time ago.

“This next stage without him is definitely going to be a learning curve, but I want to personally wish him all the best for his move to Western Australia and no doubt he’ll be on the phone during our next race meeting giving us advice.”

Last Saturday night’s event was a positive one for the team as a whole, with Steenholdt’s teammate Mark Noonan managing to qualify in pole position alongside outside front-row starter Steenholdt, achieving yet another front-row lockout.

With Steenholdt having recently obtained his SRA licence to race 410 and 360 Sprintcars, he will join Noonan for two SRA 360 Sprintcar events in the near future, with Noonan already proving that their slightly underpowered cars can hold their own amongst the talented field, placing third during a feature race at Hamilton’s Western Speedway.

For his next appearance, Steenholdt will return to Redline Raceway for the next VSA Championship round, where he hopes to continue his winning streak.

Special thanks must go out to Marc and Carlie Behan, Turbo Ashlin, Steenholdt’s wife Sheena, son Cade and daughter Zara, Noonan’s wife Sondra and their sons Koby, Zeke and Seth, and everyone else who comes to the track to support the team.