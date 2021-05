This Saturday evening from 3pm forty of Victoria’s best Junior Sedan racers with a handful of strong interstate entrants will compete for the number one plate to be recognised as the state champion of Victoria at Nyora Raceway with the Wingless Sprintcars returning to determine the Nyora Track Champion for their class also.

Drivers in the Victorian Junior Sedan have had their title postponed twice already this season and with a seven-day forecast suggesting a clear day ahead, this time the event should be run and won.

In light of this weekends Covid concerns in Victoria, Nyora Raceway are cleared to hold a race meeting with a Covid Plan in place. Everybody on race day is required to follow direction and adhere to Covid requirements which includes and is not limited to signing in on via the QR code and maintaining distance away from those you do not already associate daily with.

Interstate competition comes from Lachlan Robins the Tasmanian Junior Sedan champion who won the last Nyora Junior Sedan race meeting based on points, whilst he is joined by Kiarna McKercher also from Tasmania who drove well at the before mentioned event. Brother and Sister Jaiden and Sophie Santin from Lismore club in New South Wales and Jack Murphy from the Australian Capital Territory club also join the action.

A host of Victorian’s we all know about will be vying to be the one that keeps the title in the state and on a Victorian car and some of the competitors to watch, yet not limited to include Jaxson Vella, Carter Metcalfe down from Mildura, Dylan Barrow whose been winning most recently on a regular basis, Linken Paterson, Jayden Bryant and Rhys Meakins all from the Alexandra club in the Yarra Valley. Anything can happen on race night and perhaps a new break out star will come through from outside of these known front runners.

Nyora, the host club, also have a strong list of members competing with the likes of Matilda Farrell, Tenayah Barton, Ella Sheedy, Riley Taylor, Tristan Jarred, Bryce Leek, Kiarna Barton, Nathan Miles, Logan Mair, and Jessica O’Donnell all from the South East, Gippsland and Mornington Peninsula areas looking to do the host club proud.

After a horrific crash at the last attempt to run the ‘Idigit & ML Automotive’ supported Nyora Track Championships, twenty-three cars have entered to come back and do it all over again. Whilst Ben Poliansky will not be on track this time recovering from a huge crash, drivers that are in the line-up include last meetings winner Travis Millar, Robert Whiteside, Daryl Logue, Wayne Logue, Brett Milburn, John Egan and Coby Elliott from New South Wales, Todd Hobson, Christopher Temby, and Peter Logue.

Millar is the man most consider to beat at Nyora however Temby is in a winning season, Hobson has been in a podium spot in various classes all season, and the Logues have more chances than any other to pull off a win with father and two sons in the field.

Supporting the main events will be another field of Junior Sedan racers, the mostly local Junior Standard Saloons with Victorian champion Damon Ingram leading the field that includes Harry Cecil, Owen Cecil, Linken Paterson and Blake Smith amongst them.

All the action on Saturday starts at 3pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around Midday for entry will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Pensioners are $10, Family ticket of 2 adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $50.

NOMINATIONS

SSV VICTORIAN JUNIOR SEDAN TITLE

Jaxson Vella – Ballarat 4

Matilda Farrell – Nyora 5

Braiden Webster – Alexandra 5

Connor Claridge – Swan Hill 7

Jacob Tinworth – Hamilton 7

Rye Orme – Alexandra 9

Breanna Simpson – Alexandra 10

Carter Metcalfe – Mildura 10

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Jaiden Santin – Lismore, NSW 17

Sophie Santin – Lismore, NSW 18

Luke Cornfoot – Alexandra 19

Tenayah Barton – Nyora 19

Ella Sheedy – Nyora 21

Tamika Simpson – Alexandra 23

Will Shore – Mildura 15

Riley Taylor – Nyora 25

Tristan Jarred – Nyora 27

Bryce Leek- Nyora 29

Jasmin Bryant – Alexandra 29

Diesel Fallon – Mildura 32

Kiara McKercher – Tasmania 33

Bailey Rumler – Ballarat 33

Toby Parks – Alexandra 43

Jemma Woods – Daylesford 42

River Paterson – Alexandra 47

Linken Paterson – Alexandra 48

Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49

Kiarna Barton – Nyora 51

Jack Randall – Alexandra 51

Zammy Noseda – Simpson 52

Jack Murphy – Canberra, ACT 55

Nathan Miles – Nyora 57

Fletcher Barron – Avalon 57

Logan Mair – Nyora 61

Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66

Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69

Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82

Lachlan Robins – Tasmania 84

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93

Tanner Barclay – Portland 95

WINGLESS SPRINTS NYORA TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP SUPPORTED BY IDIGIT & ML AUTOMOTIVE

Robert Whiteside – VX2

Daryl Logue – VX6

Sean Fitzpatrick – V6

Wayne Logue – V16

Thomas McDonald – VX20

Bree Hall – VX27

Michael Loxton – V40

Jeremy Kupsch – V47

John Egan – NX47

Scott Irons – V52

Samantha Millar – V53

Kyle Mayson – VX59

Kasey Garlick – VX62

Brett Milburn – VX67

Wayne Milburn Jnr – V68

Kim-Loong Gosling – VX68

Coby Elliott – N72

Gavin Fitzpatrick – V73

Todd Hobson – V83

Renae Eastham – V88

Christopher Temby – VX89

Travis Millar – V93

Peter Logue – V98

VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS

Damon Ingram – Victoria 1/ Nyora

Harry Cecil – Victoria 3 / Nyora

Blake Smith – Moe 10

Carley Baker – Nyora 10

Tom Braz – Bairnsdale 11

Maddie Miles – Nyora 18

Jackie Angus – Nyora 19

Cody Drennan – Nyora 20

Owen Cecil – Nyora 30

Matt Shankland – Nyora 46

Chase Ingram – Nyora 67

Linken Paterson – Alexandra 69

Jesse Noyes – Bairnsdale 83

Bailey Sgroi – Nyora 88

Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

Ends Release