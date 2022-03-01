Stapleton grabs a top ten on AKC Junior debut!

Hasty 2020 comeback attempt Marquez’s ‘biggest regret’ in MotoGP
Van Gisbergen expecting ‘status quo’ at SMP
‘Freak accident’ sees surprise omission from Supercars launch
Long-awaited Erebus documentary details revealed
VIDEO: Access All Areas: Erebus Motorsport
$50m pledged for SX World Championship teams and riders
Piastri’s determination stars in Chasing the Dream
Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame set for four new inductees
Luff to lead Walkinshaw’s new racing programme
Hazelwood relearnt ‘how to drive a Triple Eight Supercar’
Morris battling floods to make Super2 debut