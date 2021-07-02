Sprintcars set for Grafton return

After an absence of 13 years, the thundering 410 Sprintcars will be making a much anticipated return to Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway on two occasions during the 2021-22 season.

Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway promoter Mick Corbett recently made the announcement with two 2021-22 season race meetings firstly on the Saturday night of November 13 and then again on the Saturday night of February 12, and to say that he is excited about having the return of the 410 Sprintcars would be quite the understatement.

“Since taking over the promotion of Grafton Speedway three seasons ago, one of my goals was trying to get 410 Sprintcars back on the track, and it’s very exciting to have them here for two race meetings as a part of next season’s calendar,” he explained.

“Our local fans have been crying out for the opportunity to have 410 Sprintcars back at Grafton Speedway and now those wishes are going to be a reality next season, on not one but two occasions during the season.”

Late last year local 410 Sprintcar racer Jai Stephenson appeared at Grafton Speedway for two hot lap sessions during their December race meeting, and the crowd fabulously loved seeing Stephenson steer his 900 horsepowered machine.

“How that night came about was after I asked Mick (Corbett) if I could do a few hot laps to shakedown my new car, and it was good to get out there,” Stephenson commented.

“Although it was two tentative hot lap sessions, the crowd absolutely loved seeing it, and I’m looking forward to getting behind these two events next season and hopefully all of us drivers can put on a good show for them.”

The 2007-08 season was the last time 410 Sprintcars appeared at Grafton Speedway, and that season saw two Outback Outlaws Series rounds held there, with Queenslander Brodie Tulloch winning the feature race on the first occasion ahead of Sydney’s Mick Matchett and Queenslander Brock Dean, while the second occasion resulted in Matchett coming out on top by outpacing Brodie Tulloch and Sydney’s Anthony Vysma to the chequered flag.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hession’s Auto Parts for their support throughout the 2021-22 season. Based in Grafton, along with their second store location in nearby Coffs Harbour, Hession’s Auto Parts offer a wide range of parts and accessories at competitive prices. To find out more about Hession’s Auto Parts, contact them on 0266 423 085 (Grafton) and 0256 456 361 (Coffs Harbour) or visit their website www.hessionsautoparts.com.au.