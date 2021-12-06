Sprintcars put on a terrific show at Blue Ribbon Raceway Horsham – Hickman wins

Ojeda puts hand up for season-ending Super2 collision
Holdsworth auction suit now a Bathurst winner
The Bend Motorsport Australia event reverts to Festival status
Jaguar denies any interest in Gen3 Supercars
Heimgartner’s ‘heartbreaking’ end to time at KGR
Ricciardo happy with points after red flag compromise
Mostert had doubted if he’d ever win Bathurst 1000 again
Supercars teams get early QLD border reprieve
POLL: Has Supercars got it right with Gen3?
Van Gisbergen ‘wasn’t settling for second’
Edwards credits Courtney for saving Tickford in teams’ title