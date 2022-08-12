Sprintcars primed for Alice Springs return

When it comes to Sprintcars in Australia, all eyes are on the Northern Territory for the month of August, and this year is going to see the return of the Dance in the Desert event at Arunga Park Speedway in Alice Springs.

Having not been held since the 2019 event that saw the win claimed by World of Outlaws star and previous Alice Springs native James McFadden, the Dance in the Desert is set to return to Arunga Park Speedway on the Tuesday night of August 30, which is going to kick off this year’s Red Centre Nats week.

With the Northern Territory Title, as well as the two weekends of the Chariots of Thunder Series, held at Darwin’s Northline Speedway, numerous drivers – both local and interstate – are going to be travelling down to be a part of the Dance in the Desert event.

One of the country’s leading Supercar drivers, Cameron Waters, is amongst the headlining nominations for the Dance in the Desert.

Waters, from Mildura in Victoria, has been competing in Sprintcars around his Supercar commitments and he is certainly coming to grips with the winged warriors and is hopeful of being amongst the front runners at Arunga Park Speedway.

Apart from Waters, other nominations include fellow Victorians Domain Ramsay and David Donegan, as well as Queenslanders Libby Ellis and the father-and-son duo of David and Nicholas O’Keeffe, and making up the field are Northern Territory locals Lenny Cole and his younger brother Shane, Warren Thompson, Matt Bell, and Ricky Boston.

With the event still three weeks away, nominations for the Dance in the Desert event are still open, and the Sprintcar numbers are expected to be well into the 20s.

Joining the thundering Sprintcars on the night’s program will be the Speedcars and Street Stocks.

“This year’s event coincides with the one of the country’s biggest Sprintcar events in the Chariots of Thunder Series, so the month of August is going to be Sprintcar mad within the Northern Territory,” commented Arunga Park Speedway President Ray Tebeck.

“What makes the Dance in the Desert even more appetising is the fact that it kicks off the Red Centre Nats, and to say that Arunga Park Speedway is set for an exciting night of speedway action would be quite the understatement, which not only includes Sprintcars but also the spectacular Speedcars and the hotly contested Street Stocks.

“The Arunga Park Speedway committee and volunteers love putting events on that allow them to showcase some of the country’s best speedway racers.”

Thanks to local major sponsors Steely Sales and Bullant Building, along with continued support from Motorsports NT, the Dance in the Desert sees the three classes will be competing for an even split of a $30,000 prize pool.

The Dance in the Desert meeting will also have the Junior Sedans (Top Stars) competing on the night as a support class.

This year’s Dance in the Desert event is proudly sponsored by:

• Steely Sales

• Bullant Building

• Bluedust NT

• Spears Sheetmetal Works

• Blueprint Construction

Dance in the Desert Entry Prices:

Adults = $15 per person

Kids (age 12-16) = $10 per person

Concession = $10 per person

Kids Under 12 = Free

Other Dance in the Desert Information:

Gates at Arunga Park Speedway is set to open at 5.30pm, while racing action will start racing from 7pm.

There are going to be full canteen and bar facilities available, as well as EFTPOS facilities available.

There is no glass and animals allowed on the Arunga Park Speedway premises.

For more information on the Dance in the Desert, the 2022-23 season or Arunga Park Speedway general information, be sure to visit our website www.arungapark.com, like our Facebook- Arunga Park Speedway Official page or email [email protected]