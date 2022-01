Sprintcars and Wingless headline Blue Ribbon Raceway this weekend

This Saturday night the All Star Sprintcar series returns for their second show of the season at Horsham’s Blue-Ribbon Raceway to share top billing with over fifty Wingless Sprints who will saddle up for their Victorian Wingless Sprint state title. The action starts from 5.30pm with some Sedans from yesteryear in the form of Torana’s, EH Holdens, FJ’s and Valiant’s expected to buzz around Horsham.

The top eight All Star Sprintcar drivers as they stand in the point score, are amongst the entrants this Saturday night with victory on their mind. Charles Hunter the points leader and his closest challenger Jordyn Charge are just twelve points apart at the top of the table. Both are more than capable of winning a feature event whilst Paul Solomon in next on the points table and now a veteran of the class and a two-time series champion over its years.

Brad Warren a man who can and does drive anything and currently races for the McClure outfit out of Mildura, is another man to watch and sits close enough to the top to throw a cat amongst the pigeons with a victory this weekend. Throw in another veteran Phil Lock who recently returned to the fold, Zac Farrer and a host of youngsters looking to make a name for themselves with the Wings up top such as Todd Mole, Corey Sandow, Jordan Abbott, and Todd Hobson, it should be a very entertaining night of Sprintcar action.

Co-main event this weekend is the Victorian Wingless Sprintcar title with over fifty entrants.

A huge list of contenders is entered for this year’s Victorian title with so many of the field a fair dinkum chance to win that we must apologize before we mention even a few of them because there will be people feeling like their name should be mentioned in the conversation.

Todd Hobson, Carly Walsh, Matty Symons, Harry Ross, Wayne Logue, Harley Alexander, Tony Moule, Luke Storer, Daniel Storer, Troy Carey, Luke Weel, Chris Halesworth, Alex Ross, Geoff Cook and Travis Millar are just some of the entrants that are red hot contenders and again, we have missed some.

Local fans will keep an eye on the likes of Jeremy Beddison and Steven Hateley amongst others and Hateley over the last twelve months has kept his nose towards the front of the field. Wingless Sprints is one of the larger classes of racing, and to win this one is very prestigious as you can go through life knowing you came out on top in a fifty-car sized field.

Not to be left out, the Vintage Sedans who are having some ‘spirited’ demonstrations will hit the track with a mixture of cars from the old days. Working through Super Saloons, earlier Super Sedans, Heavy Sedans, EH Holdens, Valiant’s, Torana’s etc. there is lots of very much-loved old-time race cars to enjoy out on track.

All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee with racing from 5.30pm. Gates to the public will be opened at 3.30pm. The Pit Entrance for competitors will be opened from 11am.

Admission prices are Adults $25, Pensioners $20, Students aged 12 to 16 $15 kids under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket of two adults, and two children above the age of 12 to 16 is $60. Members with proof of membership receive a $5 discount on their entrance fee. Cash only, Eftpos is not available.

ALL STAR SPRINTCARS

Phillip Lock – Victoria 4

Hayden Pitt – South Australia 7

Paul Solomon – Victoria 7

Brad Warren – VA 9

Steven Loader – Victoria 10

Zac Farrer – Darwin 21

Jareth Argus – New South Wales 22

Todd Moule – Darwin 26

Brett Smith – Victorian 39

Corey Sandow – Victoria 43

Jordan Abbott – Victoria 46

Jeremy Kupsch – Victoria 47

Jesse Nicholas – VA 50

Jay Brown – South Australia 51

Jason Bolitho – Northern Territory 52

Shaun Forrell – New South Wales 58

Jordyn Charge – Victoria 60

Charles Hunter – Victoria 73

Todd Hobson – VA 84

Daniel Scott – VA 91

Jarman Dailtiz – South Australia 95

Brendan Guerin – South Australia 96

VICTORIAN WINGLESS SPRINTS TITLE

Todd Hobson – Victoria 2

Robert Whiteside – VX 2

Reece Harris – VX 3

Carly Walsh – Victoria 4

Will Green – VX 7

Boyd Harris – Victoria 8

Will Scott – Victoria 10

Matthew Symons – Victoria 11

Tyson Martin – South Australia 11

Ricky Bailey – Victoria 14

Harry Ross – VX 14

Wayne Logue – Victoria 16

Jade Moule – Victoria 18

Thomas McDonald – Victoria 20

Harley Alexander – South Australia 20

Ricky Mills – Victoria 21

Craig McDonald – Victoria 22

Jack McCarthy – South Australia 23

Gary Mccallum – VX 25

Tony Moule – Victoria 30

Mick Rigby – Victoria 31

Luke Storer – Victoria 33

Jeremy Pearson – VX 40

Aaron Kennett – VX 41

Daniel Storer – Victoria 43

Ben Kirby – VX 43

Glen Harris – VX 44

Troy Carey – New South Wales 45

Bhoe Paterson – Victoria 45

Michael McDonald – VX 46

Jake Dooley – Victoria 49

Luke Weel – Victoria 50

Jordan Nicholas – Victoria 51

Jeremy Beddison – Victoria 54

Steven Hateley – Victoria 60

Brittany Kuypers – Victoria 64

Tyler O’Leary – VX 65

Christopher Halesworth – Victoria 67

Leigh Estlick – Victoria 71

Coby Elliott – New South Wales 72

Ben Hodge – VX 74

Michael Conlan – Victoria 75

Kelvin Johnson – Victoria 76

Alex Ross – Victoria 77

Travis Evans – VX 77

Clint Baker – VX 79

Jake Warren – Victoria 84

Kirby Hillyer – South Australia 86

Esther Thomson – VX 88

Travis Millar – Victoria 93

Geoff Cook – Victoria 95

Lockhlan Glare – Victoria 96

Hayden Glare – VX 96

Blake Walsh – Victoria 97

VINTAGE SEDANS

Jason Taylor – 6

Wally Hucker – 22

Alex Miller – 25

Damien Murley – 33

Alan Howden – 33

Ray Hammond – 44

Peter Newlan – 53

James Robinson – 63

Connor Mott/Ross Burrows – 66

Steve Ellis – 74

Austin Corcoran – 90

Darren Hetherington – 94

