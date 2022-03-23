Sprintcars and Street Stocks headline Redline Raceway this Saturday night – Victorian title time for Sprints

If you are a motorsport fan, you will not want to miss this Saturday nights event at Redline Raceway on Mount Buninyong as it is time for the Victorian Sprintcar title and the ‘King of the Mount’ for Street Stocks once again with almost sixty total entrants just in those two classes alone. Australian Motor Contest Association (AMCA) Nationals and Standard Saloons are also on the schedule to entertain.

The Victorian Speedway Council Sprintcar state title has attracted almost thirty entrants to do battle with last season’s top three in the title back again with a host of challengers. Alistair Bastian the current champion is keen to defend whilst Ballarat raised Sam Wren is hoping to climb a step higher on the podium this season after his second placed finish last year. Shane Steenholdt is back in town and he is one of the best to have never won the title and will be focussed to do so.

Dennis Jones has won the title four times and he is on the list and sights set on title number five, his team mate Justin Barton who finished second to Jones in the 19/20 season title is keen to reverse that outcome and have his team leader finish behind him. Adam Greenwood is consistently winning of late so he will have belief that he can achieve the holy grail this weekend also and other competitors right down the list will be in the same mindset.

This year’s King of the Mount has been hit by all sorts of outside influences, people still concerned with Covid, Fuel prices, other events etc.; however we will see some very good competition on race night from some of the nation’s best who race at Redline consistently. Mick Dann, Dean Jenkins, Steven Watts, Rick Cornwall last week’s Street Stock feature winner at Warrnambool, Shaun Henry, Jason Degoldi, Matt Nelson, Jayden Blomeley, Mark and Scott Purdie and David Barrie amongst them.

Add to those favoured above are another handful of Ballarat locals and Redline members that includes Leigh Bourke, Andrew Burgoyne, Scott Secombe, Jamie Crutchley, Aaron White and Dale Blomeley are also hard chargers keen to hustle their way to the podium, or to the big win.

The AMCA Nationals return and the likes of Dean Heseltine, Stewart Grant – Campbell, Frank Thierry, Paul Howard and Grant Cullinger will do battle to try and score the ‘W’ (win) whilst the Standard Saloons are also supporting with Mitch Foster the biggest credentialed of the nominations having just achieved the state number three plate at the Victorian title for the class. Rick Stowe, Bailey Sinclair, Courtney Meakins, and Trevor Crilly are some others to watch.

Gates to the public will open at 2pm with racing from 4.30pm approximately.

Entry is Adults $30 & Aged and Invalid Pensioners $25 Kids 6 to the age of sixteen $7 or a family $65 (2 adults & 4 Kids) fully catered venue, no BYO as per law.

Contact for information 0418 399 917.

NOMINATIONS

VSC SPRINTCARS VICTORIAN TITLE

Shane Steenholdt – 5

Steven Horton – 8

Patrick Farry – 13

David Dennison – 15

Jack Van Bremen – 16

Dennis Jones- 17

Mitch Sutej – 18

Sam Wren – 19

Matt Grist – 20

Michael Evans – 28

Adam Greenwood – 35

Kyle Stathopoulos – 44

Brett Maxwell – 45

Steve Hodder- 46

Shane Stevens – 48

Shaun Lyness – 49

Roddy Dennison – 51

Nigel Laity – 53

Alistair Bastian – 55

Kyle Mason – 59

Ethan Bastian – 64

Peter Laity – 66

David McKay – 83

Justin Barton – 86

Dillon Siely – 87

Trent Nielson – 88

Andrew Nielson – 90

Dayne Bentvelzen – 96

STREET STOCKS KING OF THE MOUNT

Jhon Baker – Ballarat 0

Mick Dann – Daylesford 0

Dean Jenkins – Redline 4

Jack Jordan – Swan Hill 4

Adam Barkby – Alexandra 4

Lindsay Fox – Redline 5

Steven Watts – Warrnambool 5

Leigh Bourke – Redline 9

Andrew Burgoyne – Redline 13

Ricky Cornwall – Alexandra 16

Scott Secombe – Redline 18

Mitch Viney – Geelong 23

Shaun Henry – Ballarat 23

Jamie Crutchley – Warrnambool 25

Jason Degoldi – Redline 27

Peter Kinnear – Warrnambool 35

Greg Parks – Alexandra 36

Mark Purdie – Redline 39

Leigh Gooding- Drouin 41

Aaron White – Ballarat 55

Matt Glab – Redline 57

Matt Nelson – Alexandra 61

Dale Blomeley – Ballarat 61

Jayden Blomeley – Ballarat 62

Scott Purdie – Redline 63

Troy Blomeley – Ballarat 64

Melissa Crutchley – Redline 77

David Barrie – Colac 83

Steven Hardie – Nyora 94

AMCA NATIONALS

Frank Thierry – Victoria 7

Kent Davey – Victoria 19

Paul Howard – Victoria 23

Rowan Pitt – Victoria 48

Grant Cullinger – Victoria 55

Dean Heseltine – Victoria n93

Stewart Grant – Campbell – Victoria 97

Justin Richardson – Victoria 99

STANDARD SALOONS

Mitch Foster – Bairnsdale 5

Joel McInnes – Colac 14

Trevor Crilly – Swan Hill 15

Austin Chivers – Ballarat 19

Charmaine Bryans – Nyora 26

Samantha Paterson – Ballarat 31

Lachie Chivers – Ballarat 79

Patrick Walsh – Ballarat 68

Courtney Meakins – Alexandra 84

Jacob Head – Ballarat 95

Bailey Sinclair – Ballarat 96

Rick Stowe – Ballarat 97

