Sprintcar Series continues and Super Sedans galore

Brown, Perkins to drive Mercedes at Bathurst 12 Hour
Former Holden, Ford factory driver shocked by WAU switch
Hard lessons learnt for VeeKay in Barber IndyCar defeat
Alpine signs Alice Powell in Academy mentor role
Van Gisbergen still not content with championship campaign
Feeney’s crucial Winton test for Triple Eight
Dorna ‘reminds’ Suzuki of MotoGP contract amid exit speculation
Bathurst 1000 winners named in Audi 12 Hour squad
WAU’s shock Ford Supercars switch
De Pasquale: ‘We’re making inroads’
Brazil to host first Formula E race