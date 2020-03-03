Sprintcar racing to fill the banks this weekend at Rushworth Speedway

This Saturday and Sunday, Goulburn Valley motorsport fans will get to see all the thrills and spills of the very fast Sprintcars with eighteen of the Chevrolet powered machines leading the two day weekend which includes the visiting Mini Sprints, Victorian Speedway Council Juniors and all of our local sedan heroes including the Open, Production, Ladies and Junior Sedans.

Sprintcar nominations include the brand-new Victorian Champion Dennis Jones and his teammate Justin Barton who finished runner up a couple weeks ago in Bairnsdale. They will have terrific competition from several very quick race drivers that include Shane Steenholdt who had won everything prior to the Victorian title, Chris Rodda, Adam Greenwood, Shane Stevens, Shaun Lyness, Alistair Bastian and David McKay.

Picking a weekend winner is a difficult proposition, however Jones on the back of his state title victory wants to let everybody know why he has that coveted plate. It could be an opportunity for one of the newer drivers in the line-up to establish themselves at a venue the class comes to once a season, even more reason fans should not miss out.

R & K Alignment and Exhaust supported Mini Sprintcar action for the weekend is across two race days with a couple of racers from Sydney including the current Victorian champion Danny Stone joining the Victorians that include Michael Conway, Andrew Burleigh two of Victoria’s best and a host of local Goulburn Valley race drivers in the class including Ally Moore, Scott Burchett, Maureen Sell and Rahmon Rivero.

The Open Saloon field will see Adam Box return to the line-up after missing out the last meeting a couple weeks ago. Peter Welch returns after finishing second at that meeting and the winning car will return with a new driver, Johnny Rayner. Box will be keen to return to the winners list however Welch was close to picking up an elusive win and has the motivation to go one better. Braiden Simmonds, Bevan Hutchins, Mark Bergman and Troy Britton are others to keep an eye on across two nights.

Some smaller fields of entrants in the Ladies and Goulburn Valley Juniors will still provide some great action. Kelly Lamb is officially in her last race meeting, she will want to win as she did a fortnight ago. However, Jas Bergman will keep her honest and in Junior Sedans it is hard to look past Bradin Claridge as far as victory is concerned.

Production Sedan racing was once again very close at the last show. Michael Boyle won however look for Jason Ahearn, Neil Johnson, Shane Hutchins and the current class champion Leigh Jeffery to be some of the competitors to put the pressure on Boyle in the hope of securing the win.

The Victorian Junior Sedan Series for Victorian Speedway Council race drivers are busy at the moment. Alexandra last week, Nagambie this Saturday night and Sunday at Rushworth where our own Bradin Claridge is a strong competitor. The toughest to beat at the moment is Dylan Barrow and that situation will once again be the case. Throw in Dillon Taylor and Connor Donegan another two very fast race drivers and it will be excellent racing from the Juniors.

All the action begins at 4pm on both days and enquiries can be made to 0409 386 805

Spectator admission costs each day are Adults $20, Aged Pensioners $15, Kids ages 12 to 16 $10 each whilst children under the age of 12 are free. A family of two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $50 on a family ticket.

VSC SPRINTCARS

Shane Steenholdt – 5 (Bairnsdale Club)

Adam Cullinger – 7 (Ballarat)

Ash Hicks – 14 (Horsham)

David Dennison – 15 (Bairnsdale)

Dennis Jones – 17 (Rosedale)

Anthony Snow – 24 (Bairnsdale)

Michael Evans – 28 (Bairnsdale)

Chris Rodda – 34 (Simpson)

Adam Greenwood – 35 (Bairnsdale)

Shane Stevens – 48 (Simpson)

Shaun Lyness – 49 (Simpson)

Mark Laity – 53 (Bairnsdale)

Alistair Bastian – 55 (Bairnsdale)

Nigel Laity – 66 (Bairnsdale)

Owen Bulman – 77 (Nyora)

David McKay – 83 (Nyora)

Justin Barton – 86 (Rosedale)

Andrew Nielson – 90 (Bairnsdale)

VSC MINI SPRINTS

Danny Stone – Victoria 1/ NSW 47

Andrew Burleigh – Victoria 17

Ally Moore – Victoria 26

Maureen Sell – Victoria 27

Scott Burchett – Victoria 50

Rahmon Rivero = Victoria 62

Michael Conway – Victoria 77

Bevo Smith – NSW 88

GV OPEN SALOONS

Garry Gapes – 1

Scott Smith – 2/58

Peter Welch – 8

Bevan Hutchins- 18

Darren Hodge – 25

Braiden Simmonds – 26

Adam Box – 27

Mark Bergman – 31

Keith Simmonds – 32

Aaron Bacon – 57

Daniel Smith – 59

Matt Smith – 61

Joshua Beattie – 72

John Rayner – 73

Matt Callanan – 78

Chelsea Hodge – 95

Gregory Knight – 112

Stewart Knight – 123

Troy Britton – 141

GV OPEN LADIES

Lisa Chalcraft – 28

Jas Bergman – 36

Casey Alexander – 64

Rhiannon Alexander – 64

Kelly Lamb – 77

Nicole Gapes – 84

GV JUNIOR SEDANS

Connor Claridge – 7

Jorden Simmonds – 20

Bradin Claridge – 44

Caleb Simmonds – 132

Keiden Britton – 141

GV PRODUCTION SEDANS

Leigh Jeffery – 1

Jason Ahearn – 4

Neil Johnson – 7

Shane Hutchins – 10

Luke Warren – 30

Andrew Ahearn – 45

Mick Boyle – 52

Warren Alexander – 64

Matt Walker – 138

Jesse Longley – 149

Ross Burrows – 166

VSC JUNIOR SEDAN SERIES

Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4

Connor Claridge – Swan Hill 7

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Brand Claridge – Goulburn Valley 44

Abbi Garlick – Alexandra 63

Liam Tooby – Wangaratta 53

Jordyn Tewkesbury – Wangaratta 53

Connor Donegan – Alexandra 7

