Sports Sedans and Wingless features at Alexandra Speedway

This Saturday night Alexandra Speedway has attracted some of the state’s fastest Sports Sedans to a feature event along with thirty Wingless Sprints returning to the venue after a lot of work has been done to the facility since they last appeared at the huge track in the valley.
The High Country Cranes supported Sports Sedans bring fast wheeling action with powerful modified engines in Commodores and Falcons, with many cars powered by Chevrolet LS engines. Some of the fastest competitors in the line-up include the Miller brothers Damien and Brendon from Melbourne’s South East, Lee Beach from Ferntree Gully and Josh Service from Lilydale, Dale Smith and Shane Kruger all from the eastern suburbs.
The event has attracted some competition from the Goulburn Valley, Wangaratta areas and other clubs such as Drouin and Nyora. With the classes Victorian title at the venue soon, the hit out is important for set up research and trying new things, whilst still trying to be competitive in the nights racing. The Miller boys are hard to look past, however Service and Beach in particular who have both won in the brothers absence, will be keen to get a win on the board with them in the same field to gauge where they are at performance wise.
In Wingless Sprints, thirty cars have nominated for the AIO Contracting supported AIO Cup. Some of the favourites based on racing history include, Matt Mills, Wayne Logue, Chris Halesworth, Brad Warren and Peter Logue. Halesworth is a recent race winner to watch and Sisters Kasey and Jessie Garlick who did much of their Junior racing at the Alexandra club return to see if they can defend their territory.
There are three members of the Logue family racing it is not beyond one of them to win this event however Brad Warren has done the most laps around Alexandra of any of the favourites and this should see him somewhere in the pointy end come feature time. The return of the Wingless Sprints could see an explosion of the class here in the Eastern Suburbs, especially if they love Alexandra and wish to return.
Supporting the two feature classes will be all our Junior Sedan classes.
Racing starts from 4pm this Saturday, gates are open from Midday at a cost of $50 for a family of 2 adults and 3 children between the ages of 10 to 16, $20 per adult and $10 for children aged 10 to 16 and aged and invalid pensioners. Children under 10 years of age enter for free
Anybody who requires information can contact 0438 700 124
NOMINATIONS
AIO CONTRACTING SUPPORTED AIO CUP FOR WINGLESS SPRINTS
Kasey Garlick – V6
Daryl Logue – VX6
Will Green – VX7
Boyd Harris – V8
Matt Mills – VX12
Wayne Logue – V16
Jade Moule- V18
Brendan Crabbe – V19
Thomas McDonald – VX20
Gary Mccallum – VX25
Chris Skilton – V29
Adin Robertson – V34
Jeremy Pearson – VX40
Glen Harris – VX44
Kyle Mayson – VX59
Jessie Garlick – VX62
Marc Evans – V66
Christopher Halesworth – V67
Kim-Loong Gosling- VX68
Aron Lawrence – V70
Gavin Fitzpatrick – V73
Kelvin Johnson – V76
Reece Harris – V80
Brian Graetz – VX83
Bradley Warren – V84
Tom McKenna – V85
Chris Temby – V89
Evan O’Bryan – NSW 90
Peter Logue – V98
HIGH COUNTRY CRANES SUPPORTED VSC SPORTS SEDANS FEATURE
Brendan Miller – Alex 6
Damien Miller – AX 6
Steve Akil – Alexandra 8
Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9
Nathan O’Brien – Nagambie 11
Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25
Luke Keam – Wangaratta 27
Shane Kruger – Alexandra 44
Russell Smith – Alexandra 48
Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63
Dale Smith – Alexandra 64
Des Robinson – Alexandra 65
Josh Beattie – Goulburn Valley 72
Josh Service – Alexandra 84
Lee Beach – Alexandra 88
Jake Blencowe – Drouin 90
Harry Orme – Alexandra 99
SSA NEW STARS AND TOP STARS JUNIOR SEDANS
NEW STARS
Braiden Webster – Alexandra 5
Rye Orme – Alexandra 9
Jordan Pegg – Alexandra 41
Toby Parks – Alexandra 47
Brody Barton – Nyora 47
Jack Randall – Alexandra 51
James Oliver – Alexandra 62
Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66
Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69
Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93
Sharlotte McPherson – Alexandra 97
TOP STARS
Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17
Kiarna Barton – Nyora 51
Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85
VSC JUNIOR SEDANS
Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4
Tyler McDermott – Rosedale 5
Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17
Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 24
Nathalya Westwood – Rosedale 28
Owen Cecil – Nyora 30
Harry Cecil – Nyora 56
Abbi Garlick – Alexandra 63
Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85
Ends Release.