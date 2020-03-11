Sports Sedans and Wingless features at Alexandra Speedway

This Saturday night Alexandra Speedway has attracted some of the state’s fastest Sports Sedans to a feature event along with thirty Wingless Sprints returning to the venue after a lot of work has been done to the facility since they last appeared at the huge track in the valley.

The High Country Cranes supported Sports Sedans bring fast wheeling action with powerful modified engines in Commodores and Falcons, with many cars powered by Chevrolet LS engines. Some of the fastest competitors in the line-up include the Miller brothers Damien and Brendon from Melbourne’s South East, Lee Beach from Ferntree Gully and Josh Service from Lilydale, Dale Smith and Shane Kruger all from the eastern suburbs.

The event has attracted some competition from the Goulburn Valley, Wangaratta areas and other clubs such as Drouin and Nyora. With the classes Victorian title at the venue soon, the hit out is important for set up research and trying new things, whilst still trying to be competitive in the nights racing. The Miller boys are hard to look past, however Service and Beach in particular who have both won in the brothers absence, will be keen to get a win on the board with them in the same field to gauge where they are at performance wise.

In Wingless Sprints, thirty cars have nominated for the AIO Contracting supported AIO Cup. Some of the favourites based on racing history include, Matt Mills, Wayne Logue, Chris Halesworth, Brad Warren and Peter Logue. Halesworth is a recent race winner to watch and Sisters Kasey and Jessie Garlick who did much of their Junior racing at the Alexandra club return to see if they can defend their territory.

There are three members of the Logue family racing it is not beyond one of them to win this event however Brad Warren has done the most laps around Alexandra of any of the favourites and this should see him somewhere in the pointy end come feature time. The return of the Wingless Sprints could see an explosion of the class here in the Eastern Suburbs, especially if they love Alexandra and wish to return.

Supporting the two feature classes will be all our Junior Sedan classes.

Racing starts from 4pm this Saturday, gates are open from Midday at a cost of $50 for a family of 2 adults and 3 children between the ages of 10 to 16, $20 per adult and $10 for children aged 10 to 16 and aged and invalid pensioners. Children under 10 years of age enter for free

Anybody who requires information can contact 0438 700 124

NOMINATIONS

AIO CONTRACTING SUPPORTED AIO CUP FOR WINGLESS SPRINTS

Kasey Garlick – V6

Daryl Logue – VX6

Will Green – VX7

Boyd Harris – V8

Matt Mills – VX12

Wayne Logue – V16

Jade Moule- V18

Brendan Crabbe – V19

Thomas McDonald – VX20

Gary Mccallum – VX25

Chris Skilton – V29

Adin Robertson – V34

Jeremy Pearson – VX40

Glen Harris – VX44

Kyle Mayson – VX59

Jessie Garlick – VX62

Marc Evans – V66

Christopher Halesworth – V67

Kim-Loong Gosling- VX68

Aron Lawrence – V70

Gavin Fitzpatrick – V73

Kelvin Johnson – V76

Reece Harris – V80

Brian Graetz – VX83

Bradley Warren – V84

Tom McKenna – V85

Chris Temby – V89

Evan O’Bryan – NSW 90

Peter Logue – V98

HIGH COUNTRY CRANES SUPPORTED VSC SPORTS SEDANS FEATURE

Brendan Miller – Alex 6

Damien Miller – AX 6

Steve Akil – Alexandra 8

Jeff Blencowe – Drouin 9

Nathan O’Brien – Nagambie 11

Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25

Luke Keam – Wangaratta 27

Shane Kruger – Alexandra 44

Russell Smith – Alexandra 48

Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63

Dale Smith – Alexandra 64

Des Robinson – Alexandra 65

Josh Beattie – Goulburn Valley 72

Josh Service – Alexandra 84

Lee Beach – Alexandra 88

Jake Blencowe – Drouin 90

Harry Orme – Alexandra 99

SSA NEW STARS AND TOP STARS JUNIOR SEDANS

NEW STARS

Braiden Webster – Alexandra 5

Rye Orme – Alexandra 9

Jordan Pegg – Alexandra 41

Toby Parks – Alexandra 47

Brody Barton – Nyora 47

Jack Randall – Alexandra 51

James Oliver – Alexandra 62

Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66

Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69

Seth Sloane – Alexandra 93

Sharlotte McPherson – Alexandra 97

TOP STARS

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Kiarna Barton – Nyora 51

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

VSC JUNIOR SEDANS

Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4

Tyler McDermott – Rosedale 5

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Jack Yeomans – Rosedale 24

Nathalya Westwood – Rosedale 28

Owen Cecil – Nyora 30

Harry Cecil – Nyora 56

Abbi Garlick – Alexandra 63

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

