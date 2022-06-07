Speedways final weekend of the season at Blue Ribbon Raceway

This Saturday and Sunday the Horsham Speedway Club will hold their final show of the season with the Wingless Sprints Classic the main event of the weekend attracting cars from South Australia and around Victoria to compete whilst Street Stocks, Production Sedans, Limited Sportsman, Junior Sedans and Vintage also will entertain the motorsport enthusiasts of the Wimmera.

Racing on Saturday starts at 3pm and on Sunday at 1pm to allow families to get out of the cold earlier than usual. Finishing time should be around 8pm Saturday and 6pm on Sunday.

Competitors in the Wingless Sprint Classic will be aiming for a big win to end the season. Robert Whiteside, BJ Harris, Mick Rigby, Chris Ansell, Jason Bolitho, Jeremy Beddison, Jake Warren, Steven Hateley, Kelvin Johnson, Kahn Aston, Geoff Cook and Mark and Blake Walsh are just some of the competitors who could be in the front bunch in the feature event on Sunday. Bolitho has a win at Swan Hill recently to show the rest of the field he is one to watch whilst Beddison and Hateley would love to win in front of their home crowd, both race drivers are Horsham business-men.

In Street Stocks, expect Scott Purdie, Ricky Throckmorton and Jenson Wilson to be in amongst the front-runners with Chris Hay who has been strong at Daylesford this season keen on a podium result and our very own Aston Hurley champing at the bit to run locally against the competition.

Victorian Champion Benny Barker leads the Production Sedan nominations this weekend with a tough line-up ready to hustle for the win. Graham Gerlach, Dean Hughes, and team Queale would like to keep the trophies in Horsham whilst Dehne Sparrow and Colby Hamilton from Hamilton would like to take it home with them.

A handful of Junior Sedans will compete with Blake Glynn, Jake Bradley and Miller Throckmorton all very quick whilst our own Rebecca Johnstone will line up in the developing New Stars field hoping to come out on the top for the weekend.

Another Victorian champion heads the field, this time in the Limited Sportsman ‘Blue Ribbon Classic’ with Jock Baker. Bowen Donkers from Portland and Dylan Anton from Hamilton are a couple of drivers that will challenge Baker along with the likes of Stephen Purchase and Rod Hetherington also Horsham members with Baker.

Luke James and Tim Driller lead the V8 Truck entrants with everybody trying to get a win over James and the Vintage Sedans and Hot Rods will also entertain the crowd across the weekend.

All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee with racing from 3pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday. Gates to the public will be opened at 2pm Saturday and 12pm Sunday. The Pit Entrance for competitors will be opened from 11am.

Admission prices are Adults $25, Pensioners $20, Students aged 12 to 16 $15 kids under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket of two adults, and two children above the age of 12 to 16 is $60. Members with proof of membership receive a $5 discount on their entrance fee. Cash only, Eftpos is available.

Horsham Speedway Club would like to thank the follower club supporters of this season;

Ace Radio

Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Auto Wreckers

Mick Harrison Signs

Dooen Hotel

Wimmera Bearings

Wimmera Security Service

The Weekly Advertiser

Wilken Group

Horsham Lions Club

Johnson’s Merchandise

Tranquillity Massage by Kerry

Wimmera Trophies and Gifts

McAlpine Crash Repair

Horsham Off Road

GK Auto & Hire

JBS Fuel Service

Carman’s Windscreens & Carman’s Towing

Millers Civil Contractors

Bondy’s Electrical Contactors

Westonvic Waste

Horsham Injector Service

Tyre Power Horsham

Simpson Fire and Motorsport Safety

Webbcon Marine

Wimmera Water Solutions

Gary Brain Cartage Contractors

Crop Opti

Scott Smith Landscaping

NOMINATIONS

WINGLESS SPRINTS CLASSIC

Robert Whiteside – VX 2

Will Green – VX 7

BJ Harris – Victoria 8

Will Scott – Victoria 10

Ricky Bailey – Victoria 14

Craig McDonald – Victoria 22

Mark Hutchins – VX 31

Mick Rigby – Victoria 31

Chris Ansell – Victoria 32

Amy Alexander – Victoria 33

Mitch Glynn – VX 37

Michael Loxton – Victoria 40

Lloyd Bahr – South Australia 42

Bill Kupsch – Victoria 47

Jason Bolitho – South Australia 52

Jeremy Beddison – Victoria 54

Jake Warren – VX 58

Steven Hateley – Victoria 60

Brittany Kuypers – Victoria 64

Jake Byron – VX 70

Leigh Estlick – Victoria 71

Kelvin Johnson – Victoria 76

Kahn Aston – South Australia 81

Bianca Klemm – Victoria 91

Ray Klemm – Victoria 92

Brayden McKay – VX 92

Geoff Cook – Victoria 95

Hayden Glare – VX 96

Mark Walsh – VX 97

Blake Walsh – Victoria 97

STREET STOCKS

Jenson Wilson – Tasmania 3

Jack Jordan – Swan Hill 4

Dale Hannabury – Mortlake 12

Andrew Burgoyne – Redline 13

Gary and Ellen Vagg – Simpson 21

Chris Hay – Warrnambool 42

Scott Purdie – Redline 63

Ricky Throckmorton – Colac 80

Aston Hurley – Horsham 99

PRODUCTION SEDANS

Benny Barker – Victoria 1

Jevon Duff – Mildura 5

Graham Gerlach – Horsham 6

Colby Hammond – Hamilton 7

Dean Hughes – Horsham 10

Peter Green and Heath Bunting – Hamilton 19

Ryan Queale – Hamilton 27

Renee Queale – Horsham 29

Heath Riley – Portland 49

Dehne Sparrow – Hamilton 91

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS

Top Stars

Blake Glynn – Avalon 8

Jake Bradley –Avalon 14

Miller Throckmorton – Colac 81

New Stars

Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7

Elizabeth Flavell – Laang 11

Tristan Jarred – Nyora 27

LIMITED SPORTSMAN

Jock Baker Victoria 1

Bowen Donkers – Victoria 2

Stephen Purchase – Horsham 6

Bayley Wilson – Hamilton 14

Dylan Anton – Hamilton 25

Katelyn Worthy – Hamilton 38

Chris Woeltjes – Bairnsdale 54

Rod Hetherington – Horsham 76

V8 TRUCKS

Nathan Bird – Horsham 11

Wes Bell – Horsham 22

Fletcher Mills – Horsham 44

Luke James – Horsham 57

Tim Driller – Horsham 73

VINTAGE SEDANS

Jase Taylor – 6

John McIntosh – 19

Frank Grist – 22

Alex Miller – 25

Darryl Lennane – 48

Connor Mott & Ross Burrows – 66

Steve Ellis – 74

Austin Corcoran – 90

Darren Hetherington – 94

VINTAGE HOT RODS

John Chadwick – 5

Noel Sharrock – 6

Ron Schneider – 17

Alan Howden 20

James Juri – 26

Andrew West – 27

Phil Williams – 54

Phil Grellet – 55

Mark Cowin & Leanne Shanks – 76

MODIFIED SEDANS

Peter Angus – Nyora 71

Scott Angus – Nyora 72

Jack Houlahan – Goulburn Valley 96

Written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson