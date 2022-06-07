> News Extra > Speedway

Speedways final weekend of the season at Blue Ribbon Raceway

By Media Release

Wednesday 8th June, 2022 - 8:45am

This Saturday and Sunday the Horsham Speedway Club will hold their final show of the season with the Wingless Sprints Classic the main event of the weekend attracting cars from South Australia and around Victoria to compete whilst Street Stocks, Production Sedans, Limited Sportsman, Junior Sedans and Vintage also will entertain the motorsport enthusiasts of the Wimmera.

Racing on Saturday starts at 3pm and on Sunday at 1pm to allow families to get out of the cold earlier than usual. Finishing time should be around 8pm Saturday and 6pm on Sunday.

Competitors in the Wingless Sprint Classic will be aiming for a big win to end the season. Robert Whiteside, BJ Harris, Mick Rigby, Chris Ansell, Jason Bolitho, Jeremy Beddison, Jake Warren, Steven Hateley, Kelvin Johnson, Kahn Aston, Geoff Cook and Mark and Blake Walsh are just some of the competitors who could be in the front bunch in the feature event on Sunday. Bolitho has a win at Swan Hill recently to show the rest of the field he is one to watch whilst Beddison and Hateley would love to win in front of their home crowd, both race drivers are Horsham business-men.

In Street Stocks, expect Scott Purdie, Ricky Throckmorton and Jenson Wilson to be in amongst the front-runners with Chris Hay who has been strong at Daylesford this season keen on a podium result and our very own Aston Hurley champing at the bit to run locally against the competition.

Victorian Champion Benny Barker leads the Production Sedan nominations this weekend with a tough line-up ready to hustle for the win. Graham Gerlach, Dean Hughes, and team Queale would like to keep the trophies in Horsham whilst Dehne Sparrow and Colby Hamilton from Hamilton would like to take it home with them.

A handful of Junior Sedans will compete with Blake Glynn, Jake Bradley and Miller Throckmorton all very quick whilst our own Rebecca Johnstone will line up in the developing New Stars field hoping to come out on the top for the weekend.

Another Victorian champion heads the field, this time in the Limited Sportsman ‘Blue Ribbon Classic’ with Jock Baker. Bowen Donkers from Portland and Dylan Anton from Hamilton are a couple of drivers that will challenge Baker along with the likes of Stephen Purchase and Rod Hetherington also Horsham members with Baker.

Luke James and Tim Driller lead the V8 Truck entrants with everybody trying to get a win over James and the Vintage Sedans and Hot Rods will also entertain the crowd across the weekend.

All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee with racing from 3pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday. Gates to the public will be opened at 2pm Saturday and 12pm Sunday. The Pit Entrance for competitors will be opened from 11am.

Admission prices are Adults $25, Pensioners $20, Students aged 12 to 16 $15 kids under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket of two adults, and two children above the age of 12 to 16 is $60. Members with proof of membership receive a $5 discount on their entrance fee. Cash only, Eftpos is available.

Horsham Speedway Club would like to thank the follower club supporters of this season;
Ace Radio
Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham Auto Wreckers
Mick Harrison Signs
Dooen Hotel
Wimmera Bearings
Wimmera Security Service
The Weekly Advertiser
Wilken Group
Horsham Lions Club
Johnson’s Merchandise
Tranquillity Massage by Kerry
Wimmera Trophies and Gifts
McAlpine Crash Repair
Horsham Off Road
GK Auto & Hire
JBS Fuel Service
Carman’s Windscreens & Carman’s Towing
Millers Civil Contractors
Bondy’s Electrical Contactors
Westonvic Waste
Horsham Injector Service
Tyre Power Horsham
Simpson Fire and Motorsport Safety
Webbcon Marine
Wimmera Water Solutions
Gary Brain Cartage Contractors
Crop Opti
Scott Smith Landscaping

NOMINATIONS
WINGLESS SPRINTS CLASSIC
Robert Whiteside – VX 2
Will Green – VX 7
BJ Harris – Victoria 8
Will Scott – Victoria 10
Ricky Bailey – Victoria 14
Craig McDonald – Victoria 22
Mark Hutchins – VX 31
Mick Rigby – Victoria 31
Chris Ansell – Victoria 32
Amy Alexander – Victoria 33
Mitch Glynn – VX 37
Michael Loxton – Victoria 40
Lloyd Bahr – South Australia 42
Bill Kupsch – Victoria 47
Jason Bolitho – South Australia 52
Jeremy Beddison – Victoria 54
Jake Warren – VX 58
Steven Hateley – Victoria 60
Brittany Kuypers – Victoria 64
Jake Byron – VX 70
Leigh Estlick – Victoria 71
Kelvin Johnson – Victoria 76
Kahn Aston – South Australia 81
Bianca Klemm – Victoria 91
Ray Klemm – Victoria 92
Brayden McKay – VX 92
Geoff Cook – Victoria 95
Hayden Glare – VX 96
Mark Walsh – VX 97
Blake Walsh – Victoria 97

STREET STOCKS
Jenson Wilson – Tasmania 3
Jack Jordan – Swan Hill 4
Dale Hannabury – Mortlake 12
Andrew Burgoyne – Redline 13
Gary and Ellen Vagg – Simpson 21
Chris Hay – Warrnambool 42
Scott Purdie – Redline 63
Ricky Throckmorton – Colac 80
Aston Hurley – Horsham 99

PRODUCTION SEDANS
Benny Barker – Victoria 1
Jevon Duff – Mildura 5
Graham Gerlach – Horsham 6
Colby Hammond – Hamilton 7
Dean Hughes – Horsham 10
Peter Green and Heath Bunting – Hamilton 19
Ryan Queale – Hamilton 27
Renee Queale – Horsham 29
Heath Riley – Portland 49
Dehne Sparrow – Hamilton 91

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS
Top Stars
Blake Glynn – Avalon 8
Jake Bradley –Avalon 14
Miller Throckmorton – Colac 81
New Stars
Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7
Elizabeth Flavell – Laang 11
Tristan Jarred – Nyora 27

LIMITED SPORTSMAN
Jock Baker Victoria 1
Bowen Donkers – Victoria 2
Stephen Purchase – Horsham 6
Bayley Wilson – Hamilton 14
Dylan Anton – Hamilton 25
Katelyn Worthy – Hamilton 38
Chris Woeltjes – Bairnsdale 54
Rod Hetherington – Horsham 76

V8 TRUCKS
Nathan Bird – Horsham 11
Wes Bell – Horsham 22
Fletcher Mills – Horsham 44
Luke James – Horsham 57
Tim Driller – Horsham 73

VINTAGE SEDANS
Jase Taylor – 6
John McIntosh – 19
Frank Grist – 22
Alex Miller – 25
Darryl Lennane – 48
Connor Mott & Ross Burrows – 66
Steve Ellis – 74
Austin Corcoran – 90
Darren Hetherington – 94

VINTAGE HOT RODS
John Chadwick – 5
Noel Sharrock – 6
Ron Schneider – 17
Alan Howden 20
James Juri – 26
Andrew West – 27
Phil Williams – 54
Phil Grellet – 55
Mark Cowin & Leanne Shanks – 76

MODIFIED SEDANS
Peter Angus – Nyora 71
Scott Angus – Nyora 72
Jack Houlahan – Goulburn Valley 96

Ends release.

Written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson