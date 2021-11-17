> News Extra > Speedway

Speedway underway again this Saturday, all roads lead to Nyora

By Media Release

Wednesday 17th November, 2021 - 12:42pm

This Saturday from early afternoon into the evening, Nyora Raceway fires up under the sound of race engines as drivers from across Victoria and even a lone New South Welshman head to Nyora Recreational Reserve for the resumption after Covid of Speedway racing in Victoria.

Nyora Raceway have most of their regular classes on the schedule along with the invited AMCA Nationals and the Mini Sprints. A mini feature event for the Sports Sedans has seen a great little field of modified race sedans nominate to compete also.

The AMCA Nationals with most of their competitors powered by 350 Chevrolet crate engines have not been to Nyora for a few seasons and are excited about being back at one of the original supporting clubs of their category. Frank Thierry is travelling from Mildura, others from West of Melbourne and Bendigo. Watch for Frank Thierry, Grant Cullinger and Steve Lodwick amongst others to be at the front.

In Sports Sedan action there is a number of Nyora members that are likely to figure in the finale vying for the cash. Scott Angus and Simon Bent are two local members who know about winning races at Nyora, and they are sure to be amongst the action. Peter Angus and brothers Jayde and Chris Aarts are others. Visiting drivers Josh Service and Andrew Jordan are another two very capable of picking up the victory. Service has won at Nyora previously.

The Division 2 Hot Rod category is also in action with a number of drivers in line for the first win of the season. Daniel Angus is the favoured local driver with Troy Hutchison and Rob Tatterson a couple of others with recent podium results in competition.

Junior Standard Saloon racing will see the likes of Nathan Miles, Harry & Owen Cecil, Zac Barwise and Hunter Carey just some of the drivers vying for a top three result. Harry and Owen Cecil very consistent in finishing on the winner’s podium in the last couple of seasons.

The Open Standard Saloon category will also compete with the likes of Chris Miles, Matt Leek, Bailey Perkins, and Rhys Lansdown just some of the club members that may go home with the first victory of the season. Lansdown the best credentialed of the quartet starts favourite.

A small field of Ladies has entered to start the season, with many race drivers affected by Covid with regards to working on their race cars and being ready for the season. Maddie Miles a former Nyora Junior of last season makes her adult debut, and she will be racing with a handful of Ladies representing the Bairnsdale club.

National Sedan racing is also on the schedule in the form of Junior Sedans up to 1500cc. Jack Randall and Maddy Capon have proven to be front of the field racers during last season and they start favourites with the likes of Nathan Miles again as he does double duty on the night, Matilda Farrell and Jessica O’Donnell all hoping to get the win for Nyora.

Mini Sprintcar action is also slated with a National title for the Lighting Sprints governing body of which the Mini Sprintcars are a member, happening at Nyora this season. Sydney’s Danny Stone a former Victorian champion is down to get some laps in at Nyora and a number of drivers expected to figure in a couple of race categories this year and the national title have also joined the field, Daniel James, and Michael Conway.

Mini Sprint regulars such as Andrew Burleigh, Ally Moore, Maureen Sell and Rahmon Rivero will all be vying to win and keep the victory amongst those scheduled to race a full Victorian Mini Sprint season.

All the action on Saturday starts at 4pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 10am for entry will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Seniors are $10, Family ticket of two adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $50.

Nyora Raceway Inc would also like to acknowledge and thank the following season supporters;
Shannon’s Insurance
Miles Mechanical Pakenham
Rip it Up Earthworks Bittern
Burson’s Pakenham
Outback Riders
Redde Detailing
Highline Racewear
Cut N’ Core
Southeast Paving
ARP Earthworks
All Care Exhausts Pakenham
Bass Concreting
John Duff & CO – Shell
J Allcock Plumbing
Ramsdale Wreckers
SS AG Services
Polly’s Auto Salvage
Sherlow’s Used Cars
Concept Trade Solutions
Metal Station Farming Products
Napier Photography
JW Bookkeeping
Sticky Biz Apparel
Cecil Excavations
Earth Link Electrical
Mornington Motors
ML Automotive
Peninsula District Towing
Somerville Motor Body Works
Ultimate Awards
BAM Inspect & Build
Pakenham Accident Repairs
BGN Auto Glass
Affordable Auto Salvage
Ripper Sticker
Taylor’d Fabrications
Russell Steel
Heartfelt Candles
Dandenong Pest Control
Wise Steel Sales
Redde race parts
EZprint
Magnet towing

Nominations are;
AMCA NATIONALS
Steve Lodwick – #5
Frank Thierry – #7
Jimmy Harris – #12
Paul Howard – #18
Hugene Charvat – #22
Rowan Pitt – #48
Grant Cullinger – #55
John Churchyett – #63

VSC SPORTS SEDANS
Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4
Caleb Lincoln – Alexandra 9
Scott Angus – Nyora 11
Ian Thomsen – Alexandra 22
Simon Bent – Nyora 24
Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25
Chris Aarts – Nyora 29
Matt Ismail – Alexandra 49
Jackson Barneveld – Alexandra 68
Peter Angus – Nyora 71
Jamie Thomsen – Alexandra 80
Josh Service – Alexandra 84
Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89
Robert Edwards – Alexandra 98

VSC DIVISION 2 HOT RODS
Bobby Devine – Rosedale 6
Rob Tatterson – Moe 11
Mario Agius – Rosedale 12
Rob Disher – Moe 21
Daniel Angus – Nyora 24
Matt Shankland – Nyora 46
Troy Hutchison – Rosedale 74
Trent Wilson (Unknown details)
Rob Edwards – Alexandra 98

VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS
Nathan Miles – Nyora 12
Jackie Angus – Nyora 19
Zoe Hunt – Nyora 20
Beau Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 24
Harry Cecil – Nyora 30
Zac Barwise – Colac 32
Sharni Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 32
Breanna Walker – (Unknown Club) 50
Owen Cecil – Nyora 56
Sammy Wouters – (Unknown Club) 63
Hunter Carey – Drouin 95

VSC STANDARD SALOONS
John Watson – Drouin 4
Chris Miles – Nyora 18
Matt Leek – Nyora 19
Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19
Bailey Perkins – Nyora 22
Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 47
Dean Spring – Nyora 50
Garry Charles – Rosedale 79
Tim McKenzie – Bairnsdale 92

VSC LADIES’ STANDARD SALOONS
Maddie Miles – Nyora 18
Samantha Broome – Bairnsdale 19
Kate Stuchbery – Bairnsdale 78
Jodie McKenzie – Bairnsdale 92
Danielle Solly – Bairnsdale 96

SSA JUNIOR SEDANS
Cruz Farrell – Nyora 5
Tyson Heaphy – Nyora 9
Nathan Miles – Nyora 12
Matilda Farrell – Nyora 25
Stephanie Jarred – Nyora 27
Xander Baxter – Alexandra 27
Jack Randall – Alexandra 51
Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66
Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69

VSC MINI SPRINTS
Daniel James – #3
Andrew Burleigh – #17
Ally Moore – #26
Maureen Sell – #27
Harley Graham – #37
Danny Stone – #47
Rahmon Rivero – #62
Michael Conway – #77

