AFTER a month’s hiatus, Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is set to return to action this Saturday night, which is going to be headlined by the All Star Qualifier for Production Sedans and the NSW Title for Modlites.

In what has been a difficult month for the Grafton area following the devastating floods, the Grafton Speedway promotion team is looking forward to providing a great night of fast-paced speedway action.

Some of the country’s best Production Sedans are set to converge on the 440-metre track for the $1,000 to win All Star Qualifier, which is the prelude to the $3,000 to win Race of Champions that is be held at the track in May. Both of these events are offering up a prize pool of over $5,000. This Saturday night’s All Star Qualifier top-three feature race finishes lock themselves into positions two, four and six for the Race of Champions feature race in May. Jordan Biviano heads up the list of nominations, along with other drivers such as Daniel Bridge, Josh Boyd, Gerry Flood, Ash Graham and Chris Corbett.

When it comes to the NSW Title for Modlites, Queenslander and defending champion Rodney Pammenter is unable to contest this Saturday night’s action. In what is the second NSW Title in a row for the class to be fought out at Grafton Speedway, with Pammenter not running, there will be a new NSW Title up for grabs amongst a strong field that includes ex-NSW # 1 Klinton Hancey and arch rival Terry Leerentveld, as well as local contenders Will Butler and Joshua Herne.

The action is going to consist of an exciting array of the support classes in the form of V8 Dirt Modifieds, RSA Street Stockers (Northern Rivers Rumble round), RSA Four Cylinder Sedans and RSA Junior Sedans.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hessions Auto Parts for their support throughout the 2021-22 season, which is their third season in a row as the track’s naming-right’s sponsor. Based in Grafton, along with their second store location in nearby Coffs Harbour, Hessions Auto Parts stock a wide range of parts and accessories at competitive prices. To find out more, contact them on 0266 423 085 (Grafton) and 0256 456 361 (Coffs Harbour) or visit their website at www.hessionsautoparts.com.au.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Adults: $30

Pensioners (age and TPI): $25

High School Children (with student card): $20

Children (Under 12): $10

Children (Under 5): FREE

Family (two adults and two children): $70

The racing action will begin at 5pm and the gates will open at 3pm.

Grafton Speedway is part of the Grafton Showground, which is located on 208 Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.

For more information, contact Grafton Speedway promoter Mick Corbett on 0427 310 009. You can also visit their website at www.graftonspeedway.com.au or LIKE them on Facebook by searching Grafton Speedway.

Photo: 44 Photography