On Saturday night this weekend, Nyora Raceway will deliver another action packed race meeting with all the thrills and spills of Wingless Sprints along with both a Ladies Standard Saloon and Open Standard Saloon feature and support from the Junior Sedans categories and Sports Sedans.

Wingless Sprints will see competition amongst the likes of Wayne Logue, Thomas McDonald, Adin Robertson, Scott Irons, Jake Warren, Kim-Loong Gosling, Aron Lawrence, Tyler Barton, Travis Millar and Peter Logue amongst others. Millar is the hardest competitor in the class to beat known locally in the class as the ‘King of Nyora’. If you win at Nyora ahead of Millar, you have had some night behind the wheel.

Ally Morrison the state champion in Ladies Standard Saloons will lead the entry list in the ‘Skirts in the Dirt’ feature event with recent Drouin winner Jemima Borkowski, and the likes of Caroline Allen, Dette Miles, and Michelle George in amongst the action also.

Harry Cecil will lead another large Junior Standard Saloon field into battle that includes Nathan Miles, Zoe Hunt, Owen Cecil, Zac Barwise, Bree Walker, Chase Ingram and Beau Stuchbery as some of the drivers to keep an eye on.

A Standard Saloon feature that includes a Formula 1 style standing start instead of the traditional speedway rolling start will see the likes of Rhys Lansdown and Mitch Foster in the action along with Mark and Chris Miles, Matt Leek, Brodie Ardley, Andrew Miles, Kacey Ingram, Dean Spring, Stephen Douglas and Damon Ingram. Difficult to pick a winner in this line-up, however likely to be Foster or a Nyora member racer!

In the up to 1500cc Junior Sedan class with drivers graded as a Top Star or a New Star some of the competitors to watch include Linken Paterson a winner at Redline last week, Jayden Lock, Nathan Miles, Harry Cecil, River Paterson, Jayden Bryant, Jack Randall and Jack Murphy in the Top Stars and in the New Stars Cruz Farrell, Tyson Heaphy, and Matilda Farrell are drivers to keep an eye on.

Our Sports Sedan stars will battle with Simon Bent, Ian Thomsen, Jayde Aarts, Peter Angus and Jamie Thomsen amongst the competitors that may battle for the ‘W’ on Saturday.

There will be fireworks provided by Northern Fireworks in the skies as the annual family fireworks spectacular is part of the show. Bring your kids along to see the fantastic colours in the sky and enjoy a little bit of racing in the lead up.

All the action on Saturday starts at 4pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry if you purchase tickets online via the link available on social media, it will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Seniors are $10, Family ticket of two adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $50. Prices are slightly higher at the gate in cash. Adults from $25.

