Speedway is back at Nyora Raceway this Saturday night

Dirt track Motorsport fans from Melbourne’s South East and Gippsland are excited that for the first time since March, a full race meeting is about to happen, and the grassy bank of the Nyora Reserve spectator area is sure to be packed for the action beginning at 5pm Saturday evening.
With a Junior Standard Saloon feature event, a special visit from Santa and opportunities for prizes to be won with raffles and give-aways, the crowd will be kept involved and the superstars of the future will entertain.
A huge programme of racing also includes the nationally governed Speedway Sedan’s Australia Juniors, Standard Saloons for men and women, Sports Sedans, and the powerful Unlimited Sedans.
Junior Standard Saloon competition should be impressive with the likes of Blake Smith, the Cecil brothers Owen and Harry, Nathan, and Maddison Miles, Matty Shankland, Chloe Coomer and Rhys Meakins in the line-up. Meakins is a standout driver in the class, however each season drivers step up and come out with extra impressive skills behind the wheel. Local hopes will be on the Cecil’s, Miles or Shankland to win.
Open Standard Saloon racing has around thirty competitors, the action should be intense with no shortage of race drivers with the ability to win. Some drivers know Nyora’s tight track like the back of their hand and can be fully expected to be in the thick of the action, Daniel Stewart, Mark Miles, Hanna Domburg, Brendon Miles, Justin Hutchins, Stephen Douglas, Trish Dike, Rhys Lansdown, John Dike and Mick Coomer are just some of the hard chargers in the field. Expect Stewart and Miles to be door handle to door handle in the feature event.
Nyora member and Victorian Champion Jamie Paull leads a super list of Sports Sedan competitors in their first feature of the season Paull will be up against several very quick car and driver combinations. Shane Ardley, Damien Miller and his brother Brendan, Lucas Conder, Scott Angus, Ricky Cornwell, Jayde Aarts, Marcus Reddecliffe and Josh Service amongst those names.
Conder was the winner of the Sports Sedan Masters last season, the last major event before Covid set in. Ardley has a new race car as does Reddecliffe, Service was a gun at Alexandra over the last two seasons. There is some real talent to watch in this one.
Nyora is a family club, and the Ladies get a run in the Ladies Standard Saloons with back-to-back Victorian Champion Trish Dike the benchmark in this field, whilst she and Hanna Domburg will be racing more than anybody else on race night competing in two classes, this might give Sara Benson extra opportunity as she seeks victory. Sarah Meakins and her daughter Courtney Meakins are two more outstanding chances for victory with several other Ladies that are quick at the wheel.
Unlimited Sedan action includes another Victorian Champion, Warrick Taylor. The back-to-back class champion is sure to be under pressure from Peter Cox, Freddy Ramsdale, Daryl Nicolson, and Daniel Unternahrer. This class are big wheels, big chassis and eight- or six-cylinder engines with competitors seeking a power to weight combination. Taylor is favourite pre-event; endurance racing teammate Cox wants to put him behind him in the feature event.
The Speedway Sedan Australia or 1500cc Junior Sedans to make it easier for fans to picture, is broken into two groups with the experienced Top Stars and the developing New Star grades. In Top Star action this week’s Horsham podium line-up of Linken Paterson, Rhys Meakins and Luke Cornfoot in the field. Those three with Dylan Barrow, Jayden Bryant, and Nyora girls Kiarna and Tenayah Barton are some of the drivers to watch closely. It is hard to look past the Paterson & Meakins though.
In the New Stars Jack Randell looked impressive last season in the few runs he had, and Tamika Simpson showed strong development through the year. However, lots of Nyora member drivers could pick up a win here. Rowdy Andreatta, Riley Taylor and Brody Barton just some of those youngsters.
All the action starts from 5.00pm whilst the gate will be open for public from around 11am for entry will cost $20 for an adult, Kids 12 to 16 are $10 each whilst all other children are free and Pensioners are $10, Family ticket of 2 adults and two kids 12 to 16 is $50
For all enquiries call 0429 847 888
Nyora thank the Club sponsors for this season:
Shannon’s Insurance
Miles Mechanical Pakenham
Total Autos Pakenham
Rip it Up Earthworks Bittern
Burson’s Pakenham
PRO1 Race Parts
Redde Detailing
Highline Racewear
Cut N’ Core
South East Paving
Tooradin Sports Club
ARP Earthworks
All Care Exhausts Pakenham
Bass Concreting
John Duff & CO – Shell
Mepstead Electrical
J Allcock Plumbing
ZT Carpentree
Ramsdale Wreckers
SS AG Services
Polly’s Auto Salvage
Sherlow’s Used Cars
Concept Trade Solutions
Metal Station Farming Products
Napier Photography
JW Bookkeeping
Sticky Biz Apparel
Cecil Excavations
Earth Link Electrical
Mornington Motors
ML Automotive
Peninsula District Towing
Somerville Motor Body Works
Ultimate Awards
BAM Inspect & Build
Pakenham Accident Repairs
BGN Auto Glass
Affordable Auto Salvage
Ripper Sticker
Taylor’d Fabrications
Russell Steel
Heartfelt Candles
Dandenong Pest Control
Pakenham Towing
Wise Steel Sales
Victorian Crane Trucks
EPH Group
NOMINATIONS LIST FOR DECEMBER 12TH RACE MEETING ARE AS FOLLOWS
VSC JUNIOR STANDARD SALOONS
Zoe Hunt – Nyora 10
Blake Smith – Moe 10
Kaine Smith – Moe 11
Nathan Miles – Nyora 12
Cody Drennan – Nyora 13
Maddison Miles – Nyora 18
Jackie Angus – Nyora 19
Owen Cecil – Nyora 30
Matt Shankland – Nyora 46
Harry Cecil – Nyora 56
Chloe Coomer – Drouin 76
Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 82
Breanna Vertigan – Nyora 91
VSC OPEN STANDARD SALOONS
Daniel Stewart – Rosedale 8
Peter Cormack – Bairnsdale 11
Mark Miles – Nyora 12
Andrew Cormack – Bairnsdale 12
Ashley/Josh Cormack – Bairnsdale 13
Craig Cormack – Bairnsdale 14
Hanna Domburg – Portland 15
Brendon Miles – Nyora 18
Brodie Ardley – Nyora 19
Aaron Cormack – Bairnsdale 19
Leigh Mitchell – Rosedale 19
Justin Hutchins – Nyora 23
Leigh Glassborow – Nyora 26
Steve/Shannon Overton – Bairnsdale 36
Trish Dike – Nyora 37
Stephen Douglas – Nyora 44
Darwyn Lee – Drouin 45
Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 47
John Dike – Drouin 51
Wayne Martin – Nyora 61
Shaun Cormack – Bairnsdale 62
Mick Coomer – Drouin 76
Nigel Frew – Bairnsdale 76
Garry Charles – Rosedale 79
Clinton Geer – Bairnsdale 80
Bradley Dickson – Nyora 84
Anthony Sgroi – Nyora 88
Tim Mckenzie – Bairnsdale 92
Justin Smith – Moe 93
Ash Dean – Nyora 95
Luke King – Nyora 96
Bobby Devine – Rosedale 97
VSC SPORTS SEDANS
Jamie Paull – Nyora/Victoria 1
Bailey Perkins – Nyora 4
Shane Ardley – Nyora 6
Damian Miller – AX6
Brendan Miller – Alexandra 6
Lucas Conder – Ballarat 9
Scott Angus – Nyora 11
Ricky Cornwell – Alexandra 15
Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16
Warrick Taylor – Nyora 22
Jayde Aarts – Nyora 25
Marcus Reddecliffe – Nyora 29
Jason Judd – Nyora 38
Rob Paterson – Alexandra 49
Robbie Edwards Nyora 55
Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63
Matt Brookes – Wangaratta 65
Peter Angus – Nyora 72
Josh Service – Alexandra 84
Anthony Sgroi – Nyora 88
LADIES STANDARD SALOONS
Trish Dike – Nyora/Victoria 1
Hanna Domburg – Portland 15
Hayley Hutchins – Nyora 23
Sara Benson – Nyora 29
Allana Ardley – Nyora 66
Sarah Meakins – Alexandra 67
Courtney Meakins – Alexandra 82
Sarah Price – Nyora 88
Jodie Donelly – Bairnsdale 92
VSC UNLIMITEDS
Warrick Taylor – Nyora/Victoria 1
Fred Ramsdale – Nyora 8
Daryl Nicolson – Drouin 22
Stan Brown – Drouin 23
Daniel Angus – Nyora 24
Peter Cox – Nagambie 62
Jason McKean – Rosedale 82
Anthony McKean – Rosedale 83
Daniel Unternahrer – Alexandra 86
SSA JUNIOR SEDAN TOP STARS
Bree Simpson – Alexandra 10
Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17
Tenayah Barton – Nyora 19
Luke Cornfoot – Alexandra 19
River Paterson – Alexandra 47
Linken Paterson – Alexandra 48
Jayden Bryant – Alexandra 49
Kiarna Barton – Nyora 51
Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69
Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85
SSA JUNIOR SEDAN NEW STARS
Tamika Simpson – Alexandra 23
Riley Taylor – Nyora 25
Tristan Jarrad – Nyora 27
Jasmin Bryant – Alexandra 29
Rowdy Andreatta – Nyora 37
Brody Barton – Nyora 47
Jack Randall – Alexandra 51
Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66
Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 82
Matilda Farrell – Nyora 96
Sharlotte McPherson – Alexandra 97