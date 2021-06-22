Spectacular line-up of racing for 2 Days of Thunder at Queensland Raceway

Queensland Raceway will host a blockbuster weekend of racing over the 26th and 27th of June at the 2 Days of Thunder, featuring TA2 Australia, the Queensland Touring Car Championship, Group N Historic Touring Cars, Australian Trans-Am, Formula Vee, and QR Sports and Sedans.

The weekend’s schedule will see most categories race five-times over the two days, while TA2 will battle it out over four 12-lap affairs.

Joining the six mega racing categories will be the Porsche Sprints group, who will be participating in five Sprint sessions on the Clubman layout, showcasing the German-marque’s mighty lap speed.

TA2 Australia recently joined the bill at 2 Days of Thunder and will roar to life on Saturday 26th with an exciting field of Mustangs, Challengers and Camaros.

The Queensland Touring Car Championship heads into their third round of the year with Mathew Haak in his VL Commodore leading the series. Haak faces stiff competition, with Murray Kent’s (Torana) clean sweep from QTCC’s last visit to QR catapulting him up the order. QTCC are scheduled to contest their five races across three different track configurations, the Sprint, National and Clubman.

Group N are slated to excite yet again with their first visit to Queensland Raceway in ‘21 with an array of Mustangs, Cortinas, Toranas and more. The category will run four of their five races on the National circuit, only switching to the Clubman for their fourth race.

Australian Trans-Am’s eye-catching American machinery will be thundering across the weekend with five 8-lap events, with Fords, Pontiacs and Plymouths all dueling it out.

Spectators will be treated on and off track, with some thrilling racing and an incredible car display in the paddock area. Shannons Insurance has pooled together an array of brilliant cars which will all be parked in the paddock for viewing.

There will also be a chance for one lucky person through the gate to win six hot laps in the V8 Race Experiences Mustang on Sunday afternoon. All ticket holders will go into the draw.

Arai Helmets will also be onsite over the weekend, attendees will be able to grab a great deal and receive at the track service.

Racing kicks off from 8:30am Saturday the 26th at the Willowbank track, gates are open from 7:00am.

Tickets are available for purchase at the gate. Weekend passes are $40, Saturday is $20 entry and a Sunday pass is $30, kids 12 and under are free.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Saturday, 26th June

Time Event Category Activity Circuit

8:30 15 mins QR Sports and Sedans Qualifying National

15 mins Trans-Am Australia Qualifying National

15 mins Group N Qualifying National

20 mins QTCC Qualifying National

15 mins Formula Vee Qualifying National

15 mins TA2 Australia Practice National

6 Laps Porsche Sprint Sprint 1 Clubman

10 Laps QR Sports and Sedans Race 1 National

8 Laps Trans-Am Australia Race 1 National

8 Laps GROUP N Race 1 National

15 Laps QTCC Race 1 Sprint

8 Laps Formula Vee Race 1 National

15mins TA2 Australia Qualifying National

8 Laps Porsche Sprint Sprint 2 Clubman

12 Laps QR Sports and Sedans Race 2 Clubman

8 Laps Trans-Am Australia Race 2 National

12 Laps Group N Race 2 Clubman

15 Laps QTCC Race 2 National

10 Laps Formula Vee Race 2 Clubman

12 Laps TA2 Australia Race 1 National

8 Laps Porsche Sprint Sprint 3 Clubman

10 Laps QR Sports and Sedans Race 3 National

8 Laps Trans-Am Australia Race 3 National

16:30 8 Laps Group N Race 3 National

Sunday, 26th June

Time Event Category Activity Circuit

8:30 15 Laps QTCC Race 3 Sprint

10 Laps Formula Vee Race 3 Sprint

12 Laps TA2 Australia Race 2 National

12 Laps QR Sports and Sedans Race 4 Clubman

8 Laps Trans-Am Australia Race 4 National

12 Laps GROUP N Race 4 Clubman

10 Laps QTCC Race 4 National

8 Laps Formula Vee Race 4 National

12 Laps TA2 Australia Race 3 National

8 Laps Porsche Sprints Sprint 4 Clubman

10 Laps QR Sports and Sedans Race 5 National

8 Laps Trans-Am Australia Race 5 National

8 Laps GROUP N Race 5 National

15 Laps QTCC Race 5 Clubman

10 Laps Formula Vee Race 5 National

12 Laps TA2 Australia Race 4 National

13:25 8 Laps Porsche Sprints Race 5 Clubman