Southeast QLD welcomes return of rally

Rally will return to southeast Queensland this weekend with the highly anticipated KCF Rallysport Short Course Challenge – Burnett Sprint #2 to take place in Benarkin.

It will be the first major rally to hit the region for 2020 with a number of state championship regulars locked in to compete in the pace-noted event made up of 60 competitive kilometres.

Headlining the full field of 38 crews will be 2018 MTA Motorsport Australia NSW Rally Champion Glenn Brinkman in the Getting the Band Back Together 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo alongside Steven Richardson.

With such a strong entry list confirmed, Brinkman will likely face challenges from a number of highly touted crews including number one seed Tristan Carrigan and Neill Woolley for Carrigan Silage and Bespoke Metal’s Ian Menzie and Robert McGowan – both of whom will also be driving Mitsubishi Evos.

Another notable entry capable of victory will be Gerard McConkey and Ben Logan in the Living Here Wilston 1999 Subaru WRX. The duo will be looking to continue their fine form in what has been a short 2020 season after taking out the Byfield Rally in Central Queensland earlier this month.

The rally will also be hosting the second round of the 2020 Queensland Novice Rally Series, which will see six crews battle against each other, including Krystle Power and co-driver Brad Hurford, who were a late inclusion after a withdrawal opened up a spot.

Like McConkey, Power and Hurford will enter the event with extra confidence after the Ford Falcon XR6 pilots claimed victory in the series’ opening round as part of the Byfield Rally.

With event organisers working hard in putting the event together, Clerk of Course Peter Flynn was thrilled with how popular it has been with competitors, as well as it also acting as a fundraiser for the local area.

“I think we’re all really pleased to be back in the forest, and we have a cracking entry list,” Flynn said.

“Pre-event recce went well on Saturday and really helped with the social distancing. We are also looking forward to the new facilities and great hospitality provided by the Benarkin State School.

“It’s a great opportunity for the rally community to help with fundraising for the small school.”

Unfortunately crowds will be unable to attend the event due to COVID-19 restrictions, however organisers will work alongside the Queensland Rally Media Team to broadcast the rally live via its Facebook page, starting from 10.30am local time.

More information about the broadcast and a full entry list can be viewed at www.facebook.com/queenslandrallying.

The KCF Rallysport Short Course Challenge – Burnett Sprint #2 action will take place in Benarkin on Saturday 1 August.

*Photo by CH Images*