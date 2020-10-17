Sonic celebrates a 30 percent share in The 2020 Great Race

Sonic Motor Racing Services is proud of the role it has played in developing young talented race drivers, and the Bathurst 1000 is a true justification of the pathways it has created.

Of the 50 drivers competing in this weekend’s race, 15 of the drivers have raced for Sonic in either Formula Ford, the Development Supercars Series or Carrera Cup.

This means that exactly 30 percent of the field have passed through the famous Melbourne-based team’s race cars.

And if that number is not impressive enough, these stats are. Of the 15 drivers, it includes seven Australian Formula Ford champions (Will Davison, Jamie Whincup, David Reynolds, Tim Blanchard, Nick Percat, Cameron Waters and Anton de Pasquale), four Bathurst 1000 winners (W. Davison, Whincup, Percat and Reynolds),

Also, Sonic has nurtured four future Mike Kable Young Gun Award winners (Blanchard, Waters and Dale Wood and James Moffat), plus a Carrera Cup champion (Reynolds).

The 15 drivers to represent Sonic over the years that will compete in the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 this weekend include Alex Davison, Will Davison, Jamie Whincup, David Reynolds, Tim Slade, Dean Fiore, Tim Blanchard, James Moffat, Nick Percat, Jack Perkins, Dale Wood, Cameron Waters, Andre Heimgartner, Garry Jacobson and Anton De Pasquale.

Two of the former Sonic drivers – Cameron Waters and Will Davison – will both drive the same car, pairing up in the very competitive #6 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Tickford Racing.

As a side note, Waters was just seven years old when Will Davison won the Formula Ford Championship back in 2001!

Team owner and founder Michael Ritter is proud to see his former drivers competing this weekend.

“The Bathurst 1000 is Australia’s greatest motor race, and to have such a large number of our drivers competing this weekend is a very proud moment for our team,” Ritter said.

“We can’t lay claim to all of their success. Becoming a professional race car driver is about accumulating experience, learning along the journey and backing yourself to reach your potential.

“All of these guys have great qualities and they deserve their place on the grid.

“I’m proud that we have had 30 percent of the field drive for our team, but I’m even prouder that we still call them all great friends.”

The 2020 Bathurst 1000 starts at 11am AEDT tomorrow.