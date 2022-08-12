Sipp hits the track in Trans Am

Jack Sipp made his debut in Trans Am Australia competition over the weekend at Queensland Raceway aboard the Supa F Series Spares backed Ford Mustang.

Competing over three days, Sipp started the weekend with an encouraging 10th in the opening practice session on Friday, before qualifying 13th on the grid for the opening race on Saturday.

Over the three races, Sipp endured an up and down run, where he ran 17th in the opening race, before finishing 20th and 17th in Sunday’s races.

At the conclusion of the weekend’s action, Sipp finished up 15th overall.

“Jack and the team did a good job over the weekend for their first outing and the Supa F Series Spares backed Ford Mustang looked fabulous out on the circuit,” enthused Supa F Series Spares manager Adam Statton.

“With their first meeting out of the way, Jack and the team are now looking forward to building on their debut at next month’s round down at Sandown.”

The next outing for Sipp and the team is going to be down in Victoria at Sandown International Raceway, near Melbourne, for the sixth and penultimate round of the Trans Am Series.