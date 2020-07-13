Silverstone to decide Porsche PAYCE & Michelin Virtual Cup Pro-Am champion

Six competitors still in with a chance of clinching Pro-Am title in season finale

Thanks to eight dominant victories in the first five rounds, Cooper Murray enters the sixth and final round of the Porsche PAYCE & MICHELIN Virtual Cup as the Mobil Pro Champion, enjoying a 196-point buffer over McElrea Racing teammate, Harri Jones, in second.

With the absence of both Matt Campbell and Jaxon Evans for the final round, expect Matthew Payne and Cody Burcher to again challenge the leading Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup drivers for line honours in tonight’s three sprint races.

By contrast, the Pro-Am battle is still wide open, with the top six drivers in the class standings all having a mathematical chance of clinching the title.

Matthew Belford leads the way after a strong second half to his season, with the ever-present Graham Williams in second – only 40-points behind.

Sergio Pires, Dean Cook, John Goodacre and Marcel Zalloua make-up the remaining quartet still in the hunt, but based on past form, it would require a drastic turn of events for the leading pair to be ousted from the podium, having thus far showed great consistency,.

After technical issues plagued Marc Cini’s campaign in the first three rounds, the last round produced a master class from the seasoned Carrera Cup driver and he will be a favourite for the Pro-Am class victory heading into the Silverstone circuit – which again will be hosted on the iRacing platform.

The Porsche Team entry for crew members from Carrera Cup teams, will be entrusted to Cameron Hill Racing’s Media officer, Lachlan Mansell, who also manages both SimracingOz.com website and Chequered Flag media service.

All three races in the season finale will be broadcast on the @PorscheMotorsportAU Youtube channels at 20:00 (Melbourne time) on Friday 17 July.

Follow Porsche Motorsport Australia on Facebook and Instagram @PorscheMotorsportAU to keep up-to-date with information about the Porsche PAYCE and MICHELIN Virtual Cup Australia Championship.

Entry list: Round 6 – Silverstone

# Name Surname Class

1 Ghost Driver Mobil Pro

2 Thomas Maxwell Mobil Pro

3 Will Bamber Mobil Pro

4 Reid Harker Mobil Pro

5 Nathan Murray Pro-Am

7 Ryan Suhle Mobil Pro

9 Marc Cini Pro-Am

10 Sam Brabham Mobil Pro

11 Kyle Gurton Mobil Pro

12 Harri Jones Mobil Pro

14 Matthew Belford Pro-Am

15 Josh Hunt Mobil Pro

18 Marcel Zalloua Pro-Am

21 Cody Burcher Mobil Pro

22 Jono Webb Mobil Pro

23 Dean Cook Pro-Am

24 Adrian Flack Pro-Am

25 Hugh Barter Pro-Am

28 Aaron Zerefos Pro-Am

30 David Ryan Pro-Am

36 Cooper Murray Mobil Pro

55 Sergio Pires Pro-Am

66 John Goodacre Pro-Am

67 Matthew Payne Mobil Pro

76 Christian Pancione Mobil Pro

78 Aaron Love Mobil Pro

91 Emanuel Palyaris Pro-Am

111 Cameron Hill Mobil Pro

112 Lachlan Mansell Pro-Am

131 Graham Williams Pro-Am

777 Max Vidau Mobil Pro