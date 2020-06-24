Shell V-Power Racing team back on track with new app

Ahead of the 2020 season restart, the Shell V-Power Racing Team today released details of their refreshed mobile app that has been redesigned with more features for Supercars race fans.

Available for free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play, the Shell V-Power Racing Team app already has more than 42,000 users following a very successful 2019 launch.

The new and improved app will provide registered users with a five-cents-per-litre discount on their fuel purchases whenever the team wins a race, continuing the program that started last season.

Via a completely redesigned interface, fans will also be able to get direct access to news, videos, race information and more from the team directly to their mobile device.

The redesign, completed as a joint project between Viva Energy, Sense Agency and Wyscom, provides a brand new user experience for fans modelled off industry best practices.

As well as fuel discounts, other Shell V-Power Racing Team partners will now be able to offer special deals, discounts and offers to fans through the app.

The detailed season calendar gives fans information around the updated dates and times of events and races, as well as data about each circuit, including lap records, track lengths, average speeds and more.

The app also includes an online store, where fans can purchase Shell V-Power Racing Team Mates memberships and the latest team supporter gear.

Stacey Mason, Retail Fuels Marketing and Customer Acquisition Manager for Viva Energy said the app redesign was a continuing evolution of Viva Energy’s partnership with DJR Team Penske.

“We’re in our fourth season as the naming rights partner of the Shell V-Power Racing Team, and we want to convert the team’s incredible on-track success into new and innovative fan experiences,” said Mason.

“The redesign of the app continues our focus on the customer to ensure they are getting the best possible experience while using our products.”

“This is part of a long-term strategy to use our massively successful partnership with the Shell V-Power Racing Team to bring value to our customers in as many ways as possible.”