Shell V-Power Racing Team and Rheem continue partnership for 2022

The Shell V-Power Racing Team and Rheem Australia are excited to announce their partnership extension for the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship season. Rheem is a long-term supporter of the Team, which is now in its sixth consecutive season.

Dick Johnson Racing (DJR) co-owner Ryan Story said he is thrilled that Rheem continue to support the Team and that it is important to acknowledge the continued support.

“Rheem is a fantastic partner, and we are delighted to have their continued support on our Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustangs.

“Rheem has a reputation in the hot water industry of quality and reliability and that is why they are number one in Australia.”

Rheem Managing Director, Chris Taylor, said Rheem is proud to continue their long-standing partnership with the Shell V-Power Racing Team in 2022.

“Our partnership with the Shell V-Power Racing Team on and off the track is fantastic and we are looking forward to another successful season in 2022.”

The first round of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship kicks off at Sydney Motorsport Park under lights 4-6 March.