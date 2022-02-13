Shaw sweeps RX8 Cup series opener at Phillip Island

Cox wins bruising TCR Race 2 at Symmons Plains
Fife victorious in S5000 Race 2, Mawson and Slade collide
CAFE CHAT: What’s Roland Dane been up to and what’s next?
Herne wins shortened Trans Am Race 2
Morris cleared over Shaw Trans Am crash
Ricciardo in no rush for new F1 deal
SA Opposition commits to Adelaide 500 return in December 2022
Quartararo’s MotoGP future ‘wide open’ due to continued Yamaha disappointment
Higher minimum tyre pressures tabled for Supercars
SA Labor to promise 2022 return of Adelaide 500
NETWORK: Ultimate Docking Systems, Angelo Siokos