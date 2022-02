Erebus Motorsport has announced Australia’s premier investment and wealth management firm Shaw and Partners Financial Services have extended their partnership with the team for a second term.

Having joined the Melbourne-based squad at the beginning of last season, Shaw and Partners had prominent branding across both Erebus Commodores, with major backing of Will Brown’s car at Sydney and Bathurst.

The new multi-year deal sees major branding on both Brown’s and Brodie Kostecki’s Commodores.

With a national presence and over $28 billion of assets under advice, Shaw and Partners offer tailored advice and investment solutions, financial planning and corporate advisory services.

Co-CEO Earl Evans leads a client-focused group, and recognises the value of close relationships.

“We’ve been part of the team for a year now and we are thrilled to be extending our support for this season and beyond,” Evans said.

“Last year was a successful season on the track and we thoroughly enjoyed being part of this team and going on this journey together.

“Seeing Will score his first win and Bathurst provisional pole in the Shaw and Partners car was just incredible and we are looking forward to further developing our relationship and seeing both cars up the front.”

Erebus Motorsport Managing Director Shannen Kiely could not speak more highly of the financial services firm and their ongoing support of the team.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Shaw and Partners over the last season and I cannot wait to see our relationship thrive even further,” Kiely said.

“Not only are Shaw and Partners a terrific sponsor, they are genuinely great people and we really enjoy working with Earl, Allan and their entire team.

“We really appreciate their support as we continue to push ourselves to work harder on and off the track.”

The new branding will be unveiled when the team pulls off the covers of their new Boost Mobile Racing powered by Erebus Commodores, February 21.

The 2022 Supercars season then kicks off at Sydney Motorsport Park, March 3-5.