Sharp Extensive IT teams with motorsport driver Tony D’Alberto

With a combined history of success and innovation it is no surprise Sharp EIT and Championship winning race car driver Tony D’Alberto have joined forces.

Australian motorsport driver Tony D’Alberto has become an official brand ambassador for Sharp Extensive IT (Sharp EIT).

D’Alberto has a long and successful career in motorsport, including winning the Super2 Series and Australian GT Championship. As well as taking Supercars and Bathurst 1000 podium finishes, he currently leads the TCR Australia Series and will partner with Shell V-Power Racing at the prestigious Bathurst 1000 event in October.

The famous Sharp EIT branding will be seen on D’Alberto’s title-leading Honda Civic Type R TCR, as well as his racing helmet that he will use in the upcoming Bathurst 1000 in October.

Backed by 20 years’ experience manned by a team of highly skilled trade specialists, Sharp EIT is one of Australia’s leading companies specialising in IT services and technology solutions, able to meet any organisational need by providing access to the latest office equipment, expert advice and guidance, and technology solutions including office printers, laptops, managed IT services, as well as digital and interactive display solutions.

With close to 100 years in creating breakthrough products, Sharp’s worldwide leadership in technology innovations ensures Sharp EIT is at the front of the pack.

D’Alberto’s chase for the TCR Australia Series continues at the penultimate round of the series at the historic Sandown Raceway this weekend.

Sharp EIT’s Managing Director Mario Bernatovic said the partnership with Tony D’Alberto further cements Sharp EIT’s position as a leading supplier and supporter of motivated successful sporting organisations.

“Sharp EIT has a long history of supporting sporting organisations across a variety of sports and we have a rich history with motor racing.

“It’s an honour to support Tony D’Alberto in the remaining rounds of the 2022 series and we are thrilled that he is an ambassador for our brand. We wish him all the best for the upcoming races and our team will be right behind him in another championship pursuit.”

D’Alberto is excited to kick off the new partnership with Sharp Extensive IT at Sandown this weekend.

“It’s an honour to have Sharp Extensive IT come on board as one of my partners for the remainder of the 2022 motorsport season and to begin a relationship into the future.” said D’Alberto.

“This is a crucial time in the motorsport season.

“We are fighting as hard as we can for the TCR Australia crown, and the big one, the Bathurst 1000, is just around the corner.

“I’m really looking forward to taking Sharp Extensive IT on the journey with me.”