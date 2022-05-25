Shannon returns to Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge with Tigani Motorsport

Ollie Shannon has announced his return to the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge this year, joining new squad Tigani Motorsport.

For the 22-year-old Sydneysider, 2022 marks the next step in his motorsport journey. Not only will Shannon step up to compete in the full season of the national level series, but he will also focus all of his attention on motorsport as a full-time employee for the Wollongong based team as a qualified mechanic.

Fresh off an A1 class win in this year’s Bathurst 6 Hour, his second in succession, Shannon is looking forward to turning his attention to a championship campaign in the Porsche series.

“I’m really excited to be returning to Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge with Tigani Motorsport for a full assault on the 2022 championship,” said Shannon.

“Due to some circumstances outside our control, we’ve been limited with the amount of testing we’ve been able to do in the lead up to the first event, however the testing we have done has shown positive signs.”

“Extremely grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given by Nathan Tigani. Not only am I driving for the team, but I am also now a full-time employee which allows me to be fully focused on my racing and the benefits of that are already showing.”

“Looking forward to sharing our commercial partners and livery in the lead up to Round 1.”

Shannon’s motorsport career commence in state-based production car racing in 2018 before stepping up to compete in the final two rounds of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge in 2019. He also has a couple of starts in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Series and Aussie Racing Cars on his racing resume.

Tigani Motorsport team owner Nathan Tigani is excited to have the young gun as part of his team in its debut in the series.

“We’re excited having Ollie on board. He’s young and enthusiastic. I think he’ll be a great asset especially for us being a new team first season in.” said Tigani.

“He’s fresh off his six-hour victory, he’s done it twice. So he’s not short of ability. It’ll just about getting up to speed in the Porsche and from there building on our year.”

“We’re realistic of our goals and where we want to be but I’m hopefully by end of the year where we’re right at the pointy end.”

Shannon’s championship campaign will commence at his home track of Sydney Motorsport Park. Round 1 of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge will be held as part of an action-packed Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships schedule this weekend with live coverage of all three races on Stan Sport.

