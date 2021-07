Shannon McLaine Racing Welcomes New Sponsor

Shannon McLaine Racing is proud to announce our new partnership with Brisbane based company ZKL Asbestos and Demolition Services Pty Ltd.

Zach and his team have come on board for the remainder of the 2021 RX8 Cup season, we at SMR are looking forward to flying the ZKL flag over the coming months.

Big thank you to Zachary Love for his support, also to Malcolm Burgin from Occsafe Australia for his help in bringing this together for us.