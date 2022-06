Shannon McLaine Racing goes pink for The McGrath Foundation!!

Shannon McLaine Racing, along with major sponsor ZKL Asbestos And Demolition Services, have “pinked” their RX8 Cup car for Winton next weekend in recognition of the The McGrath Foundation and the work they do providing support for breast cancer patients and their families across Australia. Quickly approaching 200 breast care nurses, and having helped over 110,000 families over the last 18 years, The Mcgrath Foundation is the most recognised and respected charity organisation in the country.

But it takes money, and that’s the reason behind the colour change. “We have set up a Facebook fund-raiser page where all donations are forwarded directly to The McGrath Foundation, we would like to raise 5k over the next month” said team manager Stephen McLaine. “So many families have been touched by this disease, ours included, so this is one small way that we can give something back. Links to the fund-raiser can be found on Shannon McLaine Racing Facebook page, we would love our racing community and friends to lend your support in any way possible”

SMR will again run under the 99motorsport banner headed up by Marcus La Delle, and are on track from Friday to Sunday next weekend. The car looks absolutely amazing, you certainly won’t miss it on track!! Follow our socials below for regular updates across the weekend.

@shannonmclaineracing on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for all updates racing and fund-raiser related.

RX8 Cup Series Season Calendar 2022

Round 1 Feb 5 to 6th Phillip Island GP

Round 2 Apr 8 to 10th SMSP Sydney

Round 3 Jun 10 to 12th Winton Raceway

Round 4 Aug 5 to 7th SMSP Sydney

Round 5 Sep 23 to 25th Wakefield Park

Round 6 TBA

Stephen McLaine – Team Manager

Shannon McLaine Racing