Scout juniors play at Collingrove

Grassroots motorsport is alive and kicking in SA with the Sporting Car Club of SA hosting a Come and Try hillclimb at Collingrove on Saturday 22nd August that attracted over 70 entrants including many new comers to the sport with over 50 come and try licenses issued on the day.

The Scout Motorsport Club SA took the opportunity to encourage juniors to experience Collingrove with 4 past Junior Development Program drivers and a team of leaders heading out for the day.

The 4 juniors, 18 year old Scott, 17 year olds Peter & Shaylee and 15 year old Jedd each had a fantastic time across the day with improvements in time seen from all drivers with the standout improvement being 15 year old Jedd improving his time by an impressive 19 seconds across the day.

Scout Motorsport Club SA would like to thank the Sporting Car Club SA for hosting such a great event and look forwards to bringing more juniors out again soon.