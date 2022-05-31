Schweikert charges into top ten from rear of field!

Honda confirms Bradl as Marquez replacement
Klimenko: Holden fans should give GM same respect
2022 Bathurst 1000 tickets go on sale
Perez inks two-year F1 deal with Red Bull
VIDEO: Three generations of Johnson drive Supercars
Marquez hopes surgery will give him ‘normal life again’
Jett Johnson keen to continue family legacy in Supercars
Franchitti’s tuition crucial in Ericsson’s Indy 500 victory
New F1 contract not a priority for Perez
Aussie team enters Extreme E with former footballer Tim Cahill as sporting exec
F1 teams support FIA over delayed Monaco start