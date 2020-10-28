Sandy Stuvik and Daniel Bilski team up for B-Quik Absolute Racing

Current Super Car GT3 Drivers’ Champion Sandy Stuvik and Super Car GT3 AM Champion Daniel Bilski will team up in the No 1 B-Quik Absolute Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 for Thailand Super Series 2020, which is set to finally get underway in a week’s time in Buriram.

We’re delighted that both drivers are returning to B-Quik Absolute Racing for another season and we’re confident that putting Sandy and Daniel together in the No 1 car will create a very well rounded Pro-Am line up that can mount a strong challenge for a second consecutive Super Car GT3 Drivers’ title.

Both drivers bring a wealth of experience to B-Quik Absolute Racing as well as extensive knowledge of the Audi R8 LMS GT3. Sandy first joined the team last year after an impressive career that started off in single seaters before moving onto GT3 level sportscars. Joining us, the young Thai driver promptly won the premier national title at his first attempt. This year Sandy has also been appointed an Audi Sport Asia driver.

Meanwhile, Daniel will be starting his seventh season with the team, a long period that has brought the Australian sustained success, including a victory in the Sepang 12 Hours as well as wins and titles in Super Car.

With Henk Kiks and Philip Massoud already confirmed for the No 26 Audi, this completes our line up for the opening round of Thailand Super Series 2020, which takes place at Buriram’s Chang International Circuit on 30 October – 1 November, with two one-hour races on the Saturday and Sunday respectively. The delayed and trunkated 2020 season will see the series swiftly return to the North East for a second round a fortnight later.

B-Quik Absolute Racing is supported by B-Quik, Mobil 1, Bendix, Yuasa, NGK and WAC Car Detailing.

Sandy Stuvik (No 1 B-Quik Absolute Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3): “I’m really excited to finally get back to racing after what has been an unusual year for all of us. This year I’m happy to be joining Daniel Bilski in the No 1 B-Quik Absolute Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3. After ample digital racing during this break, I’m ecstatic to be getting into the real thing again.”

Daniel Bilski (No 1 B-Quik Absolute Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3): “I can’t tell you how good it feels to back in Thailand, ready to race in the 2020 Thailand Super Series with B-Quik Absolute Racing. After the delays to the start of the 2020 season, the travel and logistics challenges, it feels fantastic to be finally on the cusp of going racing again. I’m really looking forward to final preparations with team, and seeing everyone again. A lot of work has gone into being ready for the season, so everyone is very excited to arrive in Buriram. I can’t wait for race-week to start, and that pit-lane light to go green.”